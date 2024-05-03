After a difficult debut season, Manchester United are reportedly already eyeing a move to replace Andre Onana, setting their sights towards La Liga and a new shot-stopper for Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd transfer news

When Onana arrived fresh from a standout performance for Inter against Manchester City in the Champions League final, it looked as though Manchester United had completed a wise piece of business. It's been a season of struggle ever since, however, with David de Gea's name mentioned often enough to conclude that Onana hasn't been a success.

It seems as though Sir Jim Ratcliffe may be in a ruthless mood ahead of the summer transfer window too, with Ten Hag's future still in doubt amid previous links to Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter. And if Ten Hag's job isn't safe, then neither is Onana's role as United's number one, especially after recent reports.

According to outlets in Spain, Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to replace Onana this summer, but will have to beat Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid to land the 6 foot 6 giant's signature in the coming months.

At just 23 years old, the Valencia man has shown plenty of potential in Spain to more than earn links to the likes of United, Bayern and Atletico Madrid. The ball is now in Valencia's and Mamardashvili's court regarding a summer switch. Manchester United will simply be hoping to put together a convincing enough pitch to win the busy race for his signature.

Without Champions League football, that will prove to be more difficult, but Ratcliffe will be looking to pitch the long-term project rather than the current set-up at Old Trafford.

"Fantastic" Mamardashvili can replace Onana

Even if it's not an immediate change, the long-term goal should be for a player of Mamardashvili's potential to replace Onana at Manchester United. The former Ajax man is five years the Valencia goalkeeper's senior and may only continue to struggle at Old Trafford, paving the way for the younger Mamardashvili. Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig is certainly a fan too, describing the goalkeeper as "fantastic" on X.

It would represent just how much Onana has struggled if he found himself dropped after just one season in Manchester, but welcoming a player who has the potential of Mamardashvili is a necessary step towards a return to the top for the Red Devils.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Giorgi Mamardashvili Andre Onana Save percentage 74.6% 75.4% Clean Sheets 12 8 Goals Conceded 35 51

When the summer arrives, the £25,000-a-week Valencia number one will be a player to keep an eye on, especially if United step up their interest in the coming months.