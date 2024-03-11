Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on what could turn into a costly double signing from a top flight rival this summer.

All change at Old Trafford

After another disappointing Premier League and Champions League campaign, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival at the club is set to coincide with a major overhaul of the squad.

Along with contracts ending for Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Tom Heaton, there could well be departures for Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri, while Casemiro has attracted attention from Saudi Arabia and Sofyan Amrabat's loan is not expected to be made permanent.

Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay have both been subject to interest from West Ham before and the pair could again be headed towards the exit, while the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also up in the air.

Even Erik ten Hag's position is not safe, with United set to make a decision on the managerial position at the end of the campaign. But the wheels could already be in motion for incomings.

United target audacious double deal

No matter who is in charge of the coaching side of things, it appears that those above them are set to have a much bigger say on transfer business than before, with Dan Ashworth expected to arrive to join a new backroom staff that already includes Omar Berrada and could also be bolstered by the arrival of Dougie Freedman from Crystal Palace before the end of the season.

As a result, transfer policy is set to be dictated far less by the manager, and it appears some players have already caught the eye of those at board level. As per the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are 'continuing to monitor Everton duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana' in what would be an audacious double deal.

Branthwaite has emerged as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League this season despite Everton's struggles, with Jamie Carragher hailing the Englishman as 'outstanding'.

"Branthwaite has been outstanding, Murillo [of Nottingham Forest] I think has been outstanding. But I think this lad [Branthwaite] has been pretty special and he's a big part of why, in my eyes, Everton still have a great chance of staying up; him and his partnership with [James] Tarkowski", he told Sky Sports.

The young centre-back could well be in line for a first England call-up this month for the upcoming friendlies, and his value is only likely to increase between now and the end of the season.

Meanwhile, 6 foot 5 Onana has been the subject of long speculation despite only arriving at Everton 18 months ago. In each of the last three transfer windows he has been linked with moves to both Arsenal and Chelsea, but has remained at Goodison Park. That could be set to change this summer though, with United now joining the race for his signature. Belgium boss Dominic Tedesco has already outlined what any club will get for their money.

"Physically Amadaou is a monster and technically he also has quality", he told the media, before admitting he was surprised to see the 22-year-old remain on Merseyside.

One problem for United may be the cost. Both players are likely to command a hefty fee, with Branthwaite in particular potentially set to eclipse Everton's record sale should he depart Goodison Park this summer.

Everton record sales Player Year Club joined Fee Romelu Lukaku 2017 Manchester United £75m Richarlison 2022 Tottenham Hotspur £60m John Stones 2016 Manchester City £50m Anthony Gordon 2023 Newcastle United £45m Wayne Rooney 2004 Manchester United £30m Marouane Fellaini 2013 Manchester United £28m

With financial fair play still very much on the forefront of the minds of Premier League clubs, the Red Devils may be forced to settle for one or the other unless they can raise significant funds through sales.