Manchester United could be busy when it comes to moving players on in 2024, with Fabrizio Romano saying a “top” player will leave in January.

Man Utd exit news

The Red Devils have had a chaotic few months both on and off the pitch in recent months, with Erik ten Hag’s side not exactly making a perfect start in the Premier League. Off the field, the club brought in a number of new players over the summer, including adding to their midfield ranks with moves for Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat.

Players who have been frozen out at Old Trafford include winger Jadon Sancho, who has seemingly fallen out with Ten Hag and hasn’t featured since the end of August. Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek has actually played less than Sancho this season, featuring in just 21 minutes of competitive action this season. (Donny van de Beek stats – Transfermarkt)

An update has now emerged regarding his future, with a move away looking likely. Talking to The United Stand’s Mark Goldbridge, Romano claimed that Van de Beek will leave in the January window as he wants to play regularly. Relayed by United in Focus, the transfer expert said:

“Yes, Donny will leave in January for sure. He has to and he wants to because he wants to play. It’s a shame because Donny wanted to play for Man United, he loved this opportunity, but at the same time, he is never playing.

“He also knows after the injury he needs regular football. he can’t stay on the bench, not even on the bench, for a long time.”

Van de Beek’s record at Man Utd

Bot of Van de Beek’s substitute appearances came against Crystal Palace last month in the Premier League and EFL Cup, and overall, he hasn’t lived up to expectations since arriving from Ajax back in 2020. The 26-year-old contributed to 75 goals in 175 appearances for Ajax, but as can be seen below, has struggled in Manchester. (Donny van de Beek stats – Transfermarkt)

Donny van de Beek's record at Man Utd Appearances 62 Goals 2 Assists 2

However, he has been praised in England by former Everton manager Frank Lampard during a loan spell with the Toffees, saying:

"I've been really impressed with him. On a professional level, since speaking to him, him coming and seeing him train, I am absolutely impressed with his fitness and his game sharpness. When you're watching training it doesn't surprise you.

"When I think back to the time he has had at Manchester United, he's a top level player. He was when Manchester United signed him and he was at Ajax. It's not easy. There are different ways of reacting and I'm sure it was tough. He has shown that if you keep your head down and keep working you can come through it.”

Van de Beek, on £120,000-a-week, is under contract until 2025, so the club could be in line to receive a transfer fee for his services, although you’d expect they may not recoup the €40m they paid three years ago.