A new Manchester United manager update has now emerged following a week to forget at Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Man Utd manager news

The Red Devils head into today’s trip to Fulham off the back of two disappointing 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle United in the Premier League and EFL Cup respectively. Another loss today at Craven Cottage could see Ten Hag’s side fall into bottom half of the league table by the end of the weekend.

In regards to Ten Hag’s future, there were claims prior to the defeat against Newcastle that the Glazers and possible new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe were in agreement that Ten Hag was the right manager for the job. Ten Hag said after the Newcastle defeat regarding his position:

“So I am a fighter and I know it is not always going to go up and we have a lot of setbacks this season. But also you have to deal with it and that is never an excuse.

“I have said that before. I know when there are setbacks but even then you have to get results. Sunday [and] tonight was far from that so we have to do things right at a certain level, the minimum level to win games.”

However, since then, reports have claimed that the Dutchman is on ‘thin ice’, with Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim and Zinedine Zidane thought to be two potential candidates to possibly replace Ten Hag.

Taking to X in the last 48 hours, Romano has shared a new Man Utd manager update from “club sources”, who have denied rumours of the search for a new manager, saying:

“Manchester United deny any idea or contact to replace Erik ten Hag with new head coach. Club sources guarantee stories on new manager are ‘categorically false’.”

Ten Hag’s record at Man Utd

You could argue that Ten Hag still has some credit in the bank at Old Trafford following a successful first season in charge where he took the club into the top four, won the EFL Cup and made the final of the FA Cup.

However, as can be seen above, this time around has proven to be a challenge, with a number of defeats already. Therefore, if things continue as they are, the club may well be forced into making change, but right now, they seem to be fully behind Ten Hag, hoping he can turn things around, starting today against Fulham.