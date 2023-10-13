Fabrizio Romano has been giving his thoughts on one player who Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for.

The Red Devils have struggled for clean sheets and defensive options so far this season, with the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez currently injured. In total, Erik ten Hag’s side have conceded 19 goals in 11 games, with a makeshift back four of Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof starting against Brentford in the Premier League prior to the international break.

However, with the January transfer window around the corner, the club appear to be looking at possible signings at the back, with Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba named as potential Man Utd targets.

Talking in his CaughOffside column, Fabrizio Romano has now provided a transfer update on Inacio. The transfer expert said he is on the list of United and Liverpool, although negotiations are yet to start with either club. Romano then gave his verdict on the player, suggesting he would ‘be an amazing option for any club’, saying the left-footed centre-backs at his level ‘are very rare’.

“Goncalo Inacio continues to impress as one of the top young defenders in Europe, showing huge potential with Sporting Lisbon and recently working his way onto Manchester United’s potential list of targets. But there is also Liverpool – the Reds have always been in the stands to scout and follow Inacio, but at the same time they never sent official bids or started negotiations.

“There’s nothing new so far, as he signed a new deal at Sporting in August as there was nothing concrete happening with UK clubs. Still, I think he’d be an amazing option for any club, Liverpool or United in particular; left footed players at that level are very rare to find.”

How good is Goncalo Inacio?

Inacio has gained plenty of first-team experience after coming through the Sporting CP academy, turning out on 132 occasions in all competitions, including 10 times during the current campaign. (Goncalo Inacio stats)

Still only 22 years of age, Inacio’s transfer value has increased to a career-high €30m by Transfermarkt, although recent Man Utd transfer reports have claimed that the Red Devils may need to pay closer to €60m if they want their man.

During the 2023/24 season, Inacio has impressed when compared to the likes of Varane, Martinez and Lindelof, as can be seen below. (FBref stats per 90 mins 2023/24)

Player % of dribbles tackled Blocks Interceptions Carries Goncalo Inacio 58.3% 1.13 1 69 Raphael Varane 33.3% 1.11 0.28 57.8 Lisandro Martinez 36.4% 0.95 0.48 49 Victor Lindelof 28.6% 1.05 0.53 50.5

Therefore, a move for Inacio in 2024 by Man United could prove to be a shred piece of business by those at Old Trafford, with the left-footed centre-back seemingly a star already, and you’d like to think he’ll only get better with age.