Fabrizio Romano has said it is “looking 99% likely” that one Manchester United player leaves the club in January.

The Red Devils brought in a number of new signings over the summer and also moved on plenty of first-team players in what was a busy few months for Erik ten Hag and those at Old Trafford. One player who remained at the club, though, was Jadon Sancho, and it looked as if he had a part to play in Ten Hag’s squad, with the manager praising the Englishman during pre-season.

However, what has transpired since has been dramatic, with Sancho not featuring for the club since the end of August. Ten Hag left him out of the trip to Arsenal due to what he described as poor performances in training which resulted in Sancho hitting back at the manager’s decision. As a result, there now seems to be a stand-off between Sancho and Ten Hag, which looks like it will result in a winter window exit.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a move away from Man Utd for Sancho “is looking 99% likely” in January, however, there are currently no talks with any potential suitors.

“Jadon Sancho, however, who I would say is looking 99% likely to leave United this January. Still, it will depend on many factors, despite links with Borussia Dortmund, because I think clubs will wait before deciding what to do during the January window – Dortmund, for example, will have to see where they are in the Champions League, or if they drop to the Europa League, or even out of Europe altogether.

“This is the case for a lot of clubs, so that’s why there are no talks now, but for Sancho the situation at Manchester United is complicated, for sure. The only way this could change is if Sancho decides to apologise in a very special way to Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff, but it’s almost two months now and nothing has changed, so the feeling of those close to the player is that he will leave Old Trafford in January.”

Jadon Sancho’s record at Man Utd

Sancho arrived in Manchester back in 2021 in a big-money deal from Borussia Dortmund, and there were high hopes after he scored 50 goals and registered 64 assists in 137 games for Dortmund. (Jadon Sancho stats – Transfermarkt)

However, as with a number of previous high-profile Man United signings, things haven’t clicked for the 23-year-old, and a move away now looks inevitable.

Jadon Sancho stats at Man Utd Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6

Former Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc labelled Sancho a “very strong” player during his time in Germany, so perhaps a return to the Bundesliga could do the Englishman the world of good, amid rumours of a return to Dortmund. What will be interesting is to see if Man United look to sell Sancho in a permanent deal or sanction a loan exit, and should it be the latter of the two, there could still be hope for a long-term future at Old Trafford, providing his relationship with Ten Hag can get back on track, should the Dutchman remain in charge.