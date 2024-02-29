Fabrizio Romano has shared a Manchester United update on the future of Erik ten Hag, following rumours of a possible Old Trafford change.

Man Utd manager latest

The Red Devils haven’t had the best of campaigns under the Dutchman following a positive first season which resulted in an EFL Cup win and a top four Premier League finish.

This time around, Ten Hag’s side were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stages, are outside of the top four and only have the FA Cup as a last chance of silverware.

Due to the club’s poor form, there have been plenty of rumours about Ten Hag’s long-term future in charge of United, with Richard Keys even calling him ‘Erik ten Toast’.

A number of managers have been linked to come in and replace Ten Hag following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival, including Zinedine Zidane and Julian Nagelsmann. Zidane is thought to be the dream target for United, whereas Nagelsmann is thought to be the main candidate to come in.

Meanwhile, The Manchester Evening News have stated that Ratcliffe is "not completely sold" on Ten Hag and is looking at a possible change in the long run after 15 defeats in all competitions this season. Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi is another understood to be of interest at Old Trafford, and Romano has reacted to these claims.

Speaking to Give Me Sport in the last 48 hours, Romano responded to the rumours of Ten Hag’s uncertain future, saying that Ratcliffe and INEOS are “giving Ten Hag time and space”.

"My understanding remains that there is nothing concrete to these kinds of stories - Man United are giving Ten Hag time and space to develop his football and his ideas, he also confirmed a very good relationship with INEOS. He has to keep going at the best level in the next three months, that’s obviously important. I’m sure in this time we’ll continue to have many stories about this, but for now, nothing is happening."

Should the Red Devils finish outside the top four and miss out on winning the FA Cup, with rivals Liverpool up next in the quarter-finals, then perhaps Ratcliffe could look to make a change.

However, until then, it looks as if the Dutchman’s immediate position as manager is safe, with Wednesday’s late FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest now looking crucial.