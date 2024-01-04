Manchester United will be formulating plans for the mid-season window and have now reportedly told one man that he is free to leave Old Trafford this month.

Manchester United keen to finalise departures

Like most fanbases, Manchester United fans will be wondering who they will sign this window in light of an inconsistent Premier League campaign under Erik ten Hag. Nevertheless, there is also something to be said for a squad clearout in the North West, and trimming their squad in the month of January may prove to be a useful exercise for the Red Devils further down the line.

Sergio Reguillon has returned to Tottenham Hotspur after his brief loan stint at Manchester United and has since taken to social media platform X to thank the fans, players and club for the opportunity to don the famous jersey.

Of course, Jadon Sancho has been at loggerheads with his boss this term after a public fall-out and is now closing in on a return to Borussia Dortmund on loan, which is believed to be almost complete, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Meanwhile, Raphael Varane is another player that could depart in the coming weeks as the Red Devils are wary over his contract situation.

The Frenchman will have just a year left on his deal come the summer, something which may prompt Manchester United to cash in on his services if an appropriate offer arises. Ten Hag looks to have enacted something of a squad cull then, and one other man has now been told he is free to leave Old Trafford, according to a report.

United open to letting Facundo Pellistri leave

According to HITC, Manchester United are open to letting Facundo Pellistri leave on a permanent basis, and the Uruguay international is said to have admirers in Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

Five similar players to Facundo Pellistri (FBRef) Player Club Luiz Henrique Real Betis Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace Yeremi Pino Villarreal Bradley Barcola Paris Saint-Germain Lucas Ocampos Sevilla

Initially, it looked as if the Red Devils could look to sanction a loan exit for the 22-year-old; however, they will now consider a clean break with the winger after he has struggled to nail a place down under Ten Hag.

Dubbed "spectacular" by Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, Pellistri has made 13 appearances for the Red Devils this term across all competitions, registering one assist in total (Pellistri statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nevertheless, he looks unlikely to push towards being a regular starter at Manchester United and could now be set to embark on a new challenge in an alternative environment.