Manchester United are showing an interest in a “world-class” defender who is valued at €50m (£43.3m), however they aren’t the only side keen.

The Red Devils were busy in the transfer market over the summer, with eight new players arriving ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge at Old Trafford. Money was splashed on a new goalkeeper, midfielder and forward in Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund, however, funds weren’t set aside for a new marquee defender. Jonny Evans returned to the club on a free transfer and Sergio Reguilon made a loan move to Old Trafford, with the club hit with an injury crisis at the back.

The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Reguilon and Tyrell Malacia have all been missing in recent weeks, and by the looks of things, a new defensive addition appears to be on the Old Trafford agenda.

Man Utd injuries - Player Possible return date Lisandro Martinez Early 2024 Raphael Varane October 21st Luke Shaw November Kobbie Mainoo October 21st Sergio Reguilon October 21st Aaron Wan-Bissaka November Amad Diallo End of October Tyrell Malacia Unsure

Calciomercato shared a Federico Dimarco transfer update in the last 48 hours, where Man Utd were named. It was claimed that Inter Milan are ready to renew the defender’s contract, although there is interest from United and Paris Saint-Germain. The report adds that ‘the Red Devils are looking for a lateral player and Dimarco's profile could be the right one for a real attack’, with Inter Milan valuing the player at €50m (£43.3m).

Dimarco is primarily a left-back but can also turn out as a centre-back or as a left midfielder and is valued at a career-high €45m. The Italy international, sponsored by Adidas, has progressed through Inter’s academy and has spent time out on loan with a number of clubs in Italy and FC Sion in Switzerland. (Federico Dimarco profile – Transfermarkt)

The 25-year-old has now established himself as a regular for Inter, though, making more than 100 appearances for the Italian giants, scoring nine times and providing 18 assists. (Federico Dimarco stats – Transfermarkt)

He was hailed by Carlo Garganese last year as a result, with the reporter labelling Dimarco as “world-class” and a “goal threat”.

“Has there been a player who has proved more people wrong over the last year than Federico Dimarco? Been Italy’s best player in these 2 games. His delivery, crosses, set pieces and corners are world-class, and he is a goal threat.”

Therefore, it could well be one to keep an eye on over the coming months, however, Dimarco’s possible Old Trafford arrival could push one of Shaw or Malacia down the pecking order.