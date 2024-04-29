Manchester United may have found their long-term answer to be Lisandro Martinez's centre-back partner moving forward, according to a new transfer update.

Man Utd need defensive signings

The Red Devils have had such a poor season under Erik ten Hag, leading to serious doubts surrounding his future, and there are new signings required all over the pitch. While wide and central midfield additions are important in their own right, bringing in defensive reinforcements could be the number one priority, with plenty of issues in that area.

Raphel Varane, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans are all now ageing figures, with the trio in their 30s, leaving 26-year-old Martinez as the only genuinely long-term option moving forward.

United have been linked with plenty of defenders of late, with Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo backed to move to Old Trafford for a fee in the region of £40m. This season, he has completed 90.1% of his passes across 27 appearances, as well as averaging 3.3 clearances per game.

The Red Devils are also believed to be considering tabling a £65m+ offer for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who is arguably one of the leading players in his position in La Liga, also becoming a key man for Uruguay. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Lille sensation Leny Yoro has been linked with a switch to United, too, possessing the long-term potential to become one of the finest centre-backs in the world.

Man Utd may have found Martinez partner

According to a new update from The Times, Manchester United want to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi this summer, seeing him as the ideal man to come in and be Martinez's partner at the heart of the defence.

The Red Devils are believed to have scouted the England international extensively throughout this season, and now a move to Old Trafford could be on the cards. Arsenal are also keen, however, so it may not be easy for them to get their man.

Guehi stands out as an excellent option for United, and while Palace would likely demand a huge amount of money for his services, he ticks so many boxes when it comes to what they need in defence.

At 23, the £44,000-a-week Englishman remains a young player who could remain at the top level for another decade, but he is already hugely experienced at the same time, making 95 appearances in the Premier League and also winning nine caps for England. International teammate Maguire has lauded him his form after breaking into the Three Lions set-up.

"Marc has done amazing. I think he left Chelsea at an amazing time when he had to play football. When you watch him play he doesn't look like a young boy playing football. He's a captain of Crystal Palace. He’s going to have a long career in the game. He has all the attributes you need to be a centre-back."

To have a Guehi-Martinez defensive axis could immediately make United look so much more solid in the coming years, so the Red Devils should view the Palace man as a primary option in the summer transfer window.