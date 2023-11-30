Highlights Manchester United have made their first move to sign 18-year-old Gabriel Moscardo.

Moscardo is a highly promising defensive midfielder with strong statistics in blocking, tackling and aerial duels.

The young Brazilian's versatility and ability to control the game make him an attractive prospect for United's future.

Manchester United have approached an overseas club to discover the availability of a rising star ahead of January, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Man United's season so far

The Red Devils have made a generally mixed start to the new campaign having won eight and lost five of their opening 13 games, meaning that they currently find themselves sixth in the Premier League table, which would see them qualify for the Europa League.

Whilst Erik ten Hag’s side will be assessing their options as to who they could sign to throw straight into the starting line-up, chiefs will also have an eye on up-and-coming prospects who could be promising investments for the long-term future of the club.

The Old Trafford outfit have highlighted Corinthians defensive midfielder Gabriel Moscardo as a potential candidate to fit into that bracket, with the 18-year-old having worked his way up through his side’s youth ranks to get promoted to their first-team, making 24 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Moscardo statistics).

Brazil’s youth international has already been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal in England, and despite Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain also set to send their director of football, Luis Campos, to watch him live in action, that hasn’t stopped the hierarchy from wanting to join the race for his signature.

Man United make first move for Gabriel Moscardo

According to ESPN Brasil (via Sport Witness), Man United have entered the running for Moscardo ahead of January. The M16 board have made their first move with an initial "enquiry" regarding a deal for the teenager, but they haven't yet submitted an official bid for their target.

Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG are once again name-checked as potential suitors, alongside Atletico Madrid, and it's stated that any interested parties will have to pay approximately €30m (£25m) to secure the prospect's services in the coming weeks and months.

Moscardo could be a beast for Ten Hag

Being a defensive midfielder, Moscardo is brilliant at clearing the danger before it reaches his backline, which is proven by him currently ranking in the 99th percentile for blocks and the 92nd percentile for both tackles and clearances (FBRef - Moscardo statistics).

Gabriel Moscardo's Main Strengths Aerial duels Dribbling Blocking the ball Tackling Ball interception (Data via WhoScored)

Sponsored by Adidas, Taubate’s native also has the versatility to operate slightly higher up in central midfield alongside his usual role sitting in front of the defence, so his ability to provide cover in another position outside of his own will be an attractive attribute to Ten Hag.

Members of the media have dubbed him a "steering wheel" and a "revelation" for the way that he’s able to dominate and dictate the game from the centre of the park, so regardless of him still being at such a young age, there’s no reason why he couldn’t force his way into the manager’s first-team plans should he put pen to paper at Man United.