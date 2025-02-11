Manchester United are among the frontrunners to sign a £50 million “super talent” who could be seen as a replacement for Rasmus Hojlund, according to a recent report.

Hojlund’s run of games without a goal continues

The Red Devils brought in the Denmark international in August 2023, knowing that he is still very young and raw and, therefore, is not the finished article. However, there would have been the hope and expectation that his game would have improved come his second season in England, but his struggles in front of goal are continuing even under Ruben Amorim.