Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could finally strengthen a key position in the January window as he looks to improve results at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Man Utd’s strikers

Despite spending a lavish £72 million on Rasmus Hojlund in the summer, Manchester United are still experiencing problems in front of goal as they continue to find difficulty in fashioning regular chances to score. On Saturday, Hojlund was brought off after 79 minutes against Fulham after failing to register a single shot on target in the Red Devils’ last-gasp victory at Craven Cottage.

Speaking to the media, Red Devils icon Rio Ferdinand insisted his old side isn’t playing to Hojlund’s strengths as the Denmark international continues to await his first Premier League goal.

“I wish we’d had a bit more time with Erik ten Hag [to discuss Hojlund] because he’s invested in a player we’re not seeing the best of. His best attributes are not being seen because the team aren’t playing to his strengths.”

“He [Ten Hag] said in his press conferences we want to play a bit more direct with players like Hojlund and Rashford who can play on the counter. Too many times they get wide and the quality is nowhere near good enough. Antony doesn’t want to cross it; his first instinct is to see what he can do for himself. Marcus is more of a striker who wants to get on the end of things and see if he can finish.”

Hojlund isn’t the only one struggling with the weight of expectation at Manchester United in attack. Antony has yet to register a single goal or assist this campaign. At the same time, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have mustered just strikes goals in 27 combined appearances (Man Utd squad stats – Transfermarkt).

Now, the club could land a solution to their problems in the final third, according to latest developments.

Gabriel Barbosa targeted by Man Utd

According to The Mirror, Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa has emerged as a target for Manchester United and is available for a fee in the region of £20 million due to his contract being set to expire at the end of 2024. Flamengo are also believed to be keen on taking Red Devils’ winger Antony on loan in what could potentially evolve into a swap deal between both parties. Nevertheless, United will need to grapple with Serie A giants AC Milan for Barbosa’s signature in any prospective transfer pursuit.

Becoming a club legend at Flamengo, Barbosa has notched 139 goals and 38 assists in 246 appearances for the Brazilian outfit in all competitions (Barbosa stats – Transfermarkt). Speaking to the media, Flamengo legend Zico described Barbosa as a player who “has everything to be the greatest striker in Flamengo’s history.”

Gabriel Barbosa attacking stats 2023 - Campeonato Brasileiro (WhoScored) Shots per game 2.1 Key passes per game 0.9 Dribbles completed per game 0.2

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old could now be set for an even bigger challenge as Man United look at a possible move to Old Trafford, where the Red Devils faithful may hope he can bolster their faltering forward line heading into the second half of the campaign.