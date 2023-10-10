Manchester United are firmly in the running to bring an exciting defender to the Premier League in another raid of Rasmus Hojlund's old club, Atalanta.

Who are Man United's signings?

Over the summer, Erik ten Hag’s side recruited seven fresh faces, with five of those being on a permanent basis in the form of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Jonny Evans and Altay Bayindir, while there were also two who joined on loan.

At Old Trafford, Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon both put pen to paper on deals for the remainder of the season, the former having the option to stay for good should he impress during his time on the road, and whilst the previous window has closed, club chiefs are already looking at who they could secure next.

The Red Devils are assessing their options in the market and have identified Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini as an ideal candidate, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of Harry Maguire, who was heavily linked with a move to West Ham United before September 1st.

Back in August, Scalvini, who is 19 years of age, was watched by scouts during the last international break while he was representing his nation, Italy, and the teenager must have made a positive lasting impression because they are now considering an approach at the start of the new year.

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness) in a transfer update on Giorgio Scalvini, Man United are “in the race” to sign the defender at Atalanta. Ten Hag’s club, Juventus and Inter Milan all hold a “strong interest” in the colossus, whilst Napoli also made an enquiry over the summer. The Serie A side value their prized asset at €50m (£43m), though as it stands, it’s not yet known whether his suitors would be willing to pay such a price.

How good is Giorgio Scalvini?

According to talent scout Jacek Kulig, Scalvini is a "huge talent" who rose through the ranks to stardom alongside Rasmus Hojlund, so should he put pen to paper at Man United it could be a massive coup for Ten Hag.

The youngster is currently averaging 2.6 aerial wins and 2.5 tackles per league game this season (WhoScored - Scalvini statistics), highlighting the physical presence he adds to the defence both on and off the ground, but he’s also capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch.

Standing at 6 foot 4, Scalvini has posted 15 final third contributions (12 goals and three assists) in 124 appearances throughout his professional career, with his height being useful when it comes to getting on the end of set pieces in the opposition’s box.

Furthermore, he has the ability to operate out wide at right-back and higher up in defensive midfield alongside his usual role at centre-back, so his versatility is yet another attractive attribute and a reason as to why he would be a fantastic acquisition at Old Trafford.