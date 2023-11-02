Manchester United owners the Glazers and likely new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe are in agreement regarding the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd's worst start to a season since…

The Red Devils have endured an extremely frustrating start to the season, losing 3-0 to Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening in the EFL Cup. In total, Man Utd have now lost eight of their first 15 matches in all competitions this season, a feat they last suffered in the 1962/63 campaign. Speaking after the cup exit, Ten Hag said he feels sorry for Red Devils supporters.

"We know it's not good enough. We have to take responsibility for it. I have to take responsibility for it. I feel sorry for the fans. It was below our standards and we have to put it right. We have to recover from it and we have to do it quickly. Saturday is the next game [against Fulham] and we have to raise our standards. This is not good enough."

The Dutchman appears to be under pressure due to the club’s woeful form, and one report in the last 48 hours have claimed whether or not Glazers and Ratcliffe could sack Ten Hag. According to 90min reporters Graeme Bailey and Scott Saunders prior to the defeat to the Magpies on Wednesday, Ten Hag’s job is viewed as safe by both the Glazers and Ratcliffe. They say Ten Hag ‘retains the full backing of the Manchester United hierarchy’, whereas ‘Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford and those soon to assume control also remain confident in Ten Hag's position’.

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures

The Red Devils need to turn things around soon, otherwise, you’d expect the pressure will only continue to mount on the manager. Up next for United is a trip to Fulham in the early kick-off on Saturday, where defeat could see them drop into the bottom half of the Premier League.

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures Competition Date Fulham (A) Premier League 4th November FC Copenhagen (A) Champions League 8th November Luton Town (H) Premier League 11th November Everton (A) Premier League 26th November Galatasaray (A) Champions League 29th November Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2nd December Chelsea (H) Premier League 6th December AFC Bournemouth (H) Premier League 9th December Bayern Munich (H) Champions League 12th December Liverpool (A) Premier League 17th December West Ham (A) Premier League 23rd December Aston Villa (H) Premier League 26th December Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 30th December

As can be seen, following the next international break, the games come thick and fast until the end of the year, by which you’d expect Ratcliffe could have completed his investment to take control of sporting decisions. It’ll be interesting to see how much patience he has with the Dutchman, should results not improve, but by the looks for things, his job is safe for now.