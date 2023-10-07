The fact that Jonny Evans has been a regular feature in Erik ten Hag's Manchester United squad this season probably paints the perfect picture of the disarray that the Red Devils have found themselves in, losing four of their first seven Premier League games. Though decimated by injuries at times, United have still not been up to standard, leaving the door open for January reinforcements.

It looks likely to arguably be one of the most important transfer windows of Ten Hag's United tenure, especially if his side remains in crisis mode. With that said, reports suggest that the Red Devils have already made their first move for one particular target, who they could push on for come the winter window.

What's the latest Man Utd transfer news?

There's no hiding for Manchester United this season - they spent big in the summer. Ten Hag secured the majority of his transfer targets. Whether that be Mason Mount or Rasmus Hojlund, the Dutchman got what he desired. So, just how things have gone so horribly wrong so far this season is anyone's guess. But, the transfer market could hold the solutions to United's problems.

They have particularly struggled defensively this season, and have had their depth exposed in central defence, with Evans, at 35 years old, forced into the side at times. That depth could be solved by the potential arrival of Goncalo Inacio, however.

Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke has provided an Inacio transfer update, reporting that Manchester United have seemingly made their first move by scouting the defender in recent weeks, who has a £52m release clause.

Amid interest from the Premier League, Sporting Club have reportedly become resigned to losing the 22-year-old, providing both United and Liverpool, who are also interested in the Portugal international, with a major boost. If the two rivals go head-to-head for Inacio's signature, it will certainly spice things up in the January transfer window, that's for sure.

How good is Goncalo Inacio?

Starting all seven games in the Premeira Liga with Sporting CP sitting in top spot by a point, Inacio's importance in Portugal has far from decreased this season. Statistically speaking, too, Inacio has outperformed both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, as well as Victor Lindelof, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Blocks Interceptions Goncalo Inacio 16 59 7 6 Raphael Varane 6 26 4 1 Lisandro Martinez 6 26 4 2 Victor Lindelof 4 12 4 1

It's the types of performances that he is putting in this season which has seen Inacio earn significant praise, including from analyst Raj Chohan, who labelled the player as a "dominator". With that said, Manchester United could be keen to get any deal wrapped up as smoothly as possible, especially with Liverpool potentially sniffing around, looking to add to their own defensive options. When the January window opens, Ten Hag will be well aware of just how important it is that United get things right.