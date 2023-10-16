Manchester United could delve into the transfer market in a key area in the January window, potentially replacing a "dominant" player in the process, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Man United takeover news

The Red Devils have seen their 2023/24 season get off to a disappointing start, with both results and performances not good enough on the whole in the Premier League. Their dramatic 2-1 win at home to Brentford last time around was at least an important three points, but it is clear that big improvements are still required.

In fairness to United, injury problems certainly haven't helped them so far this season, with arguably their entire first-choice defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw, unavailable for big chunks of the campaign to date.

Other key performers have also been absent at times, and it has meant that Erik ten Hag has had to use fringe players more often than he would have liked, including bringing the under-fire Harry Maguire into the defence, along with veteran new signing Jonny Evans.

The big news this week is of course the latest on a potential takeover, with Sheikh Jassim dropping out of the running after seeing his bid rejected by the Glazers, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority investment plan now leading the way.

Man Utd transfers: Replacements for Maguire

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano claimed that a Maguire exit could finally happen at Old Trafford in the January transfer window, with the priority being finding a new centre-back:

"It will be important to see what happens with the injury to Lisandro Martinez and the situation with Harry Maguire. If they receive a proposal for Maguire they could invest in a new centre-back in January, or else they will wait until the summer. My understanding is that a priority for 2024 is a centre-back, and it’s difficult to get top deals done during January."

There is no question that some of the abuse that has come Maguire's way in recent times has been unacceptable, with such levels of criticism proving to be unhealthy. Maguire's stats are still solid in general, including three aerial duels and two tackles won in his one EFL Cup appearance this season, as well as 3.6 clearances per match for England across five appearances at the 2022 World Cup.

That being said, the 30-year-old doesn't feel at the level required, or the style of play needed, to be a genuine success story under Ten Hag, so a move away in January could benefit all parties, especially as it would allow him more playing time elsewhere ahead of Euro 2024, enhancing his hopes of starting for the Three Lions at the tournament.

Harry Maguire strengths Harry Maguire weaknesses Aerial duels Lack of pace Long passes Positioning Decision-making

Maguire has even been lauded by Ten Hag himself, who clearly values him in some way, with the Red Devils boss saying:

"He's more dominant and dictating, he's taking more initiative on the training pitch and I think also in the Real Betis game, he showed leadership, especially in those aspects of initiative and dictating of the game."

Maguire has done well at United at times, contributing to some success along the way, but it is time for him to move on, either in January or next summer, allowing Ten Hag to rebuild his defensive options in the process.