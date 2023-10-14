A number of Manchester United players could be on the way out of Old Trafford over the next 12 months, and a new report has claimed one is set to depart in January.

Who could leave Man Utd?

The Red Devils moved on a number of players over the summer, whereas eight new signings were also made in a busy transfer window. However, there could be plenty of departures in 2024, with the latest on Jadon Sancho’s Man Utd future appearing to point in the direction of an exit. It has been revealed that those at Old Trafford are ready to accept an offer for the winger in the New Year, with a loan move a possibility.

Man Utd summer exits New club Dean Henderson Crystal Palace Anthony Elanga Nottingham Forest Fred Fenerbahce Alex Telles Al Nassr Matej Kovar Bayer Leverkusen Zidane Iqbal FC Utrecht Eric Bailly Besiktas

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial’s future is also up in the air, with rumours suggesting he is not happy with his current role in Erik ten Hag’s side and wants to be the main man once again, which could result in a move away.

A third big earner could end up joining the attackers in potentially heading out, with GiveMeSport's Steve Bates providing a transfer update on Harry Maguire in the last 48 hours. They claimed that the defender’s agent is now actively looking for a new club.

Maguire is set to receive an extended run in Ten Hag’s side due to the ongoing injury issues, with the manager impressed with his mental strength, but the report states that the player will leave in January as he looks to protect his England career.

Harry Maguire’s Man Utd career…

Since arriving in Manchester from Leicester City back in 2019, it’s safe to say it has been an eventful period for the centre-back. In total, the 30-year-old has now made 179 appearances for Man Utd – more than any other of his previous clubs – and has scored seven times in all competitions. (Harry Maguire stats)

He was limited to just 16 Premier League appearances last season, though, but he did come in for praise from Ten Hag during the previous campaign, with the Dutchman saying:

"He was magnificent in protecting the box. He is a great player and a really good defender and we have seen how important he is for the squad.

"I am really happy for the team of course but also Harry Maguire as he came off the pitch with a clean sheet."

There has also been plenty of criticism aimed at Maguire, although England manager Gareth Southgate recently backed the defender, saying:

"But it's a joke. I've never known a player treated like he is, not by the Scottish fans but by our own commentators, pundits whatever it is. They've created something beyond anything I've ever seen. He's been an absolute stalwart in the second most successful England team in decades.

"He's been an absolutely key part of that. I've talked about the importance of our senior players, he's been crucial amongst that. Every time he goes on the field, the resilience he shows, the balls he shows is absolutely incredible. He's a top player, we are all with him and our fans were brilliant with him tonight."

When Ten Hag has all of his defensive options fit and available, though, it looks as if Maguire isn’t one of the first names on the teamsheet, reflected by the number of games he played last season, so a move away could be best for all involved.