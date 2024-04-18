Manchester United already have one eye on the upcoming summer transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team prepare to make changes to the playing squad.

It has already been reported this week that the club are preparing to cash in on Scotland international Scott McTominay, who has been valued at £40m amid interest from West Ham United.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move to sign former Coventry City star and current Sporting centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season.

However, Erik ten Hag's defence could be improved ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, as the club are reportedly keen on a deal with links to Ratcliffe.

Man Utd hold "positive" Jean-Clair Todibo talks

According to TEAMtalk, United are eyeing up a summer swoop to sign OGC Nice central defender Jean-Clair Todibo to compete at the heart of their backline. Of course, Nice are also owned by INEOS and this may help in discussions between the two clubs, given the Ratcliffe link, as they potentially look to do a deal.

TEAMtalk claim that multiple talks, which have been described as 'exciting' and 'positive', have been held between the Red Devils and the player's agents.

The outlet reports that the centre-back's other, unnamed, suitors have backed away from the race to secure his signature, which appears to have cleared the path for United, who have a 'serious' interest in the French titan to swoop in.

It states that Nice have placed a £40m price tag on Todibo's head, which is within Ratcliffe's initial budget of £150m for the summer window. United must now engage in discussions with the French side, having already spoken to the player's representatives, to wrap up a deal ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Why Man Utd should sign Jean-Clair Todibo

Victor Lindelof (29), Harry Maguire (30), Raphael Varane (30), and Jonny Evans (36) are all 29 or older heading into the summer, so Todibo would represent a much younger option for Ten Hag at the back.

United could look to the future by securing a swoop for the 24-year-old colossus, whose performances in Ligue 1 this season also suggest that he could offer more than Varane.

23/24 season Raphael Varane (Premier League) Jean-Clair Todibo (Ligue 1) Appearances 21 24 Sofascore rating 6.92 7.13 Tackles per game 0.9 2.0 Interceptions per game 0.7 1.2 Ball recoveries per game 3.1 7.4 Ground duel success rate 58% 57% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Todibo has outperformed his compatriot in a variety of key defensive metrics, winning possession back for his team far more frequently via tackles, interceptions, and recoveries, whilst having a similar success rate in duels on the deck.

The Nice star also ranks within the top 15% of Ligue 1 centre-backs for progressive passes (5.67) per 90, whilst Varane is only in the top 37% of Premier League centre-backs for progressive passes (3.86) per 90.

These statistics suggest that the "complete package" - as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig - could offer more to United with his work in and out of possession, as he has the quality and forward-thinking mindset to consistently progress play at an impressive rate.

Therefore, Todibo, who is six years younger than Varane, could be a fantastic long-term signing by Ratcliffe from one of INEOS' other clubs this summer.