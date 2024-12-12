Manchester United have now agreed to a deal in which they will sign a young gem for Ruben Amorim, according to a new report. INEOS are looking to put recent concerns behind them as they get their transfer business for 2025 well underway.

Man Utd transfer news

Although many people view the January transfer window as a challenging time to complete transfers, it offers United a good chance to add a few players to help the new manager get his feet under him.

One player the Red Devils could be chasing in the New Year is striker Victor Osimhen. The forward is enjoying an impressive loan at Galatasaray, but Napoli are still keen to move him on permanently in January, and United, Juventus and PSG are fighting to secure his transfer. This would be an impressive addition for United, but the concern would be the finances, as Napoli are looking for around £62 million to part ways.

2025 could also see United move for a new goalkeeper, as it’s been reported that they are planning a move for Mike Maignan. Andre Onana’s future at Old Trafford is said to be uncertain, with a possible exit on the cards in the summer, and that has meant United are looking at potential replacements. United are preparing a strategy to convince the player and AC Milan to a transfer, and it would cost them around £67 million to secure his services.

Man Utd now agree deal to sign Diego Leon

According to journalist Pedro Torres, relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester United have now agreed to a deal to sign Diego Leon in 2025. The 17-year-old plays for Paraguayan outfit Cerro Porteno and has done so since the summer, when he was promoted to the first team.

Leon is still very early in his career and hasn’t got much experience at first-team level, but United and INEOS have clearly seen enough to want to bring him to Old Trafford. It was reported on Wednesday that the Red Devils were in talks to sign Leon in a deal worth £3 million. Those talks were considered “active,” as they were also being held with the player’s representatives. It is now being reported that a deal has been agreed for United to sign Leon, as the “groundwork” of a transfer has been done.

Man Utd's potential left-backs in 2025 Players Apps in 2024/25 Luke Shaw 3 Tyrell Malacia 3 Diego Leon 19

Fellow journalist Roberto Rojas, relayed by Sport Witness, also backs this claim up and says that Leon will officially join Man United in June 2025, when he turns 18, for a fee of $6 million, which is roughly £4 million. United will likely take their time with Leon, as he is still only 17, but he will hopefully be a long-term solution to a position that has been a worry for a while now, and he will also become the first Paraguayan to play for the Premier League team.