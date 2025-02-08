Manchester United are only at the beginning of Ruben Amorim's era in charge at Old Trafford, but they look set to enter the market this summer for some exciting additions.

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United transfer rescue mission

Following a quiet transfer window for Manchester United, Ruben Amorim managed to bring in Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven to bolster the ranks. Limited funds were available to strengthen a squad in need of regeneration, though the Portuguese boss was able to mitigate his main problem position at left-back amid Luke Shaw's injury problems.

Expectedly, the former Sporting manager will return to the market this summer in search of youthful exuberence to freshen up a group littered with depreciating assets. The likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are taking up valuable Manchester United wage space, while others are simply not pulling their weight and may need shipped out.

While Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's inefficiency in front of goal has made the headlines, there is no doubt the engine room has to be replenished further once the window opens again. Nevertheless, Toby Collyer deserves a special mention following his emergence as an option that could succeed one or two of his counterparts.

Homegrown English talent is the way to go for Manchester United. Not only do they represent pure profit in line with PSR regulations; they also ease registration worries for European competitions. With that in mind, could they turn to the Premier League for a sprinkle of stardust?

Manchester United still retain strong Adam Wharton admiration

As per TEAMtalk, Manchester United still hold strong internal admiration towards Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton after decision-makers at the club wanted him as a replacement for Eriksen last year.

Around the time the Red Devils planned on offloading the Denmark veteran, Wharton suffered an injury which halted his progress following an explosive breakthrough in South London. Now, he will be monitored by Amorim's men for the foreseeable future despite alternative interest from Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Manchester United midfielders' contract expiry dates Christian Eriksen June 2025 Casemiro June 2026 Kobbie Mainoo June 2027 Bruno Fernandes June 2027 Mason Mount June 2028 Manuel Ugarte June 2029 Toby Collyer June 2027

Despite Crystal Palace preparing to charge a huge price for the Three Lions midfielder, who has been labelled 'top-level' by Declan Rice, United chiefs remain head over heels for the star and his situation will be one to watch as the summer draws closer.

Limited in his involvement this term, Fotmob show Wharton has won ten tackles, made 11 interceptions and 53 recoveries on Premier League duty, with six of those coming in the opposition's final third.

Tentative excitement is in the air at Old Trafford once Amorim has the chance to fully assess his squad in the summer. Arrivals are bound to supplement departures, and reducing the age of the squad has to be a priority. Fitting the bill, Wharton is someone who could fit the bill as a long-term solution as the Red Devils roadmap a route to success to put themselves back among the elite in English football.