Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are in contact to bring a Manchester United legend back to Old Trafford, according to a new report.

Man Utd manager rumours

The Red Devils are preparing for an FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City this weekend in what could prove to be Erik ten Hag‘s final game in charge.

There has been plenty of speculation over with Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio saying that a decision has already been made to say “goodbye to Ten Hag”. Publicly, Ratcliffe refused to give his backing to Ten Hag, saying:

"This is not about the manager, if you look at Manchester United in the last 11 years, it's not doing terribly, none of the managers have done terribly well. There's been some really good coaches that have come to Manchester United so you know the conclusion from that has to be that the environment for the coach has not been a successful one because none of them have been successful.

"And, you know, Erik's working in that same environment, so our focus is on how do we change that environment and the structure that provides the environment for the coach.”

Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Gareth Southgate and Roberto De Zerbi have all been linked with taking over from Ten Hag ahead of the 2024/25 season. Should one of the aforementioned bosses take charge, they could have some communication with former Man Utd defender Jaap Stam.

According to reports in Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, Man Utd are in contact with Stam over an Old Trafford return. The 51-year-old has gone on to manage the likes of Reading, PEC Zwolle, Feyenoord and Cincinnati, but his potential return to Manchester wouldn’t be as a manager.

It is believed that United could offer Stam ‘a position which would be a link between the club and the technical staff’, potentially talking to players who could report any issues. A move at this moment in time is being ‘evaluated’, so it looks that everything is at an early stage.

Stam spent three years at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson between 1998-2001, playing his part in the famous treble-winning campaign. However, he was sold to Lazio, a decision which Gary Neville recently called a “massive shock” and a “travesty”.

"Sir Alex Ferguson has since admitted it was a mistake [letting go of Jaap Stam]. When it happened, it was a massive shock. It's a travesty really that [Jaap] only played for Manchester United for three years. The quality of centre-back [Jaap] was – one of the best centre-backs that's ever played in the Premier League, let alone at Manchester United."

However, it looks as if he could soon return to Old Trafford, making this situation one to keep an eye on, alongside a potential new manager of course.