Manchester United are said to already have key positions identified for next summer, and they are plotting a move for a Premier League player, according to a new report.

The Red Devils endured a busy summer, as they made several changes to their squad in the hope that they could improve on last season’s poor campaign, but so far it has been a slow start for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Related Man Utd teenager wows on international duty and sets new goalscoring record Erik ten Hag may soon have another promising youngster emerging from the Red Devils' academy.

Manchester United transfer news

The summer transfer window only shut over a week ago, and already United have their eye on a few targets that they may look to add to their squad in the next transfer window and beyond.

The Premier League side have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk recently. It is stated that the defender’s “experience and leadership” qualities have made him stand out, but given the fact that he is 32, Dunk may not be the ideal candidate for United were they to sign another defender in the upcoming transfer windows.

Manchester United's summer signings Leny Yoro Lille Joshua Zirkzee Bologna Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich Noussair Mazraoui Bayern Munich Manuel Ugarte PSG

United have also said to have watched defender Ali Şahin Yılmaz in action for Turkey’s under-20s against England during this international break. The Red Devils had scouts in place at the game, and they were said to have been left impressed by the player’s performance.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Newcastle United are keen on signing Antony once the January transfer window opens. The Red Devils are said to value the £200,000 per week player at £40 million, and despite his struggles in England, Eddie Howe is said to be “highly appreciative” of his ability, with United ready to cash in for about a 50 per cent loss on their £80 million+ investment.

Man Utd plotting to replace Antony with “wizard”

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are interested in signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. The report states that the 26-year-old is among the players United are monitoring ahead of a possible move next summer.

The Red Devils are said to be looking at signing a defender, midfielder, and winger next summer, and Eze is the man they have identified for the latter, replacing Antony if the Magpies bring him north. Surprisingly, Eze, who has been described as a “wizard” by Declan Rice in the past, remained at Selhurst Park this summer despite a whole host of interested parties.

He is under contract with the South London side until the summer of 2027, but the England international has a release clause of £68 million, which can be reactivated next year. Therefore, if United were to sell Antony for £40 million, they could upgrade on their struggling Brazilian for about £28 million.

Eze has started this season strongly, as he’s got one goal to his name in three league games - in total he's racked up 28 goals and 17 assists in 128 games in all competitions for the Eagles.