Manchester United are believed to have found a "standout candidate" to replace Erik ten Hag as manager this summer, according to a new update on the Dutchman's future.

Man United manager latest

The Red Devils have had an up-and-down season under Ten Hag, but the negatives outweigh the positives currently, considering they look likely to miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League.

This has led to pressure growing on the manager, especially since Sir Jim Ratcliffe's influence at Old Trafford has grown so much in recent weeks, with the boyhood United supporter potentially eyeing a change in the dugout.

Ten Hag is contracted with United until the summer of 2025, but if Ratcliffe feels that there are better options out there, he is unlikely to wait until then and risk a poor season next time around, and there have been conflicting reports flying all over the place in recent days.

While Fabrizio Romano said Ten Hag may be granted a chance under INEOS, one report has claimed that the Red Devils have already made contact with former Juventus and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte about taking charge, while former Real Madrid Champions League-winning boss Zinedine Zidane is seen as a strong option by Ratcliffe.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United see Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi as a top candidate to replace Ten Hag at the end of the season. The Italian is now a serious contender, with Football Insider believing the reports indiciating Ten Hag may get some time to prove himself are untrue - Ratcliffe and co determined to make a change.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that De Zerbi, 44, is seen by United as a “stand-out candidate” to replace the Dutchman. Club chiefs feel his front-foot, aggressive playing style far better fits the Red Devils’ ethos than that of Ten Hag, while he also has a proven track record of improving and developing players."

De Zerbi represents an intriguing option for United, having done such an impressive job with Brighton since replacing Graham Potter, guiding them into the Europa League and awaiting a last 16 clash with Roma next month.

The 44-year-old has got the Seagulls playing some of the most attractive in the Premier League on their day, with relentless pressing and a ball-playing style standing out. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer.

"There is no team playing the way they play - it's unique. I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great - I didn't expect him to do it in this short space of time. He creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents. He monopolises the ball in a way it hasn't been for a long time. They deserve completely the success they have."

De Zerbi would surely jump at the chance to go up a level and manage United, and there is an increasing feeling that Ratcliffe may not think Ten Hag is the right man for the job.

The next few months may decide the Dutchman's future, but most important is that United's controller of football policy has exactly the right man in place, in order to help resurrect the club.