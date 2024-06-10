A journalist has revealed his personal despair at who he has heard INEOS and Manchester United want to replace Erik ten Hag with this summer, should he be relieved of his duties.

Latest on Ten Hag's Man Utd future

Despite winning the FA Cup last month, following a memorable 2-1 win over rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley, Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford is still very much in the balance. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is mulling over whether to keep hold of the Dutchman or sack him, making for a complex situation as planning for the summer transfer window begins.

A recent update has claimed that Thomas Tuchel is now out of the running to be the next United manager, with the German having talks with the club but ultimately deciding to take a break from management instead.

Mauricio Pochettino has also emerged as a candidate to come in this summer, having departed Chelsea at the end of the 2023/24 season, following a disappointing campaign at Stamford Bridge. He has been backed to get the most out of Rasmus Hojlund, turning him into the Red Devils' version of Harry Kane from their time together at Tottenham.

The general manner in which Ratcliffe is going about matters currently has not been met with resounding positivity from supporters, with TalkSPORT pundit Mark Goldbridge labelling the club's decision to speak to agents of other managers "embarrassing" when Ten Hag is still very much in charge.

Journalist despairs at Man Utd manager news

Writing on X, journalist Phil Brown claimed that INEOS want Gareth Southgate to be Manchester United's next manager, which is a decision that he clearly would be unhappy with: "I wish I was joking but I’ve asked a number of people I trust and they’re all telling me INEOS want Southgate."

The appointment of Southgate would certainly be divisive among United's fanbase, especially when more proven individuals at club level are seemingly being looked at as alternatives.

The 53-year-old has done an impressive job as England manager, guiding the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2020 and the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, but there is still a feeling that other bosses could get more out of an extremely talented squad possessing the likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Kane.

Not only that, but managing internationally is very different to being in charge of a club side, especially arguably the biggest team in the world in United. Southgate managed Middlesbrough between 2006 and 2009, but otherwise has no experience in the club game, which raises alarm bells.

Gareth Southgate's managerial career Matches Points per game England 95 2.08 England Under-21s 33 2.55 Middlesbrough 151 1.21

It looks as though Ratcliffe rates Southgate highly, seeing him as a front-runner, but bringing him in would be a massive risk at a time when United simply must nail their next appointment. That's assuming Ten Hag is sacked, of course, and the fact that he is still in charge amid these stories is not a good look for the club.