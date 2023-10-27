Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho looks set to leave Old Trafford in the New Year, but a new report has claimed he is angry with Erik ten Hag for playing one star recently.

Jadon Sancho to leave Man Utd

The attacker was left out of the Red Devils squad for a trip to Arsenal last month in the Premier League, with Ten Hag saying after that it was down to Sancho’s poor performances in training.

"On his performance on training we didn't select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected."

Jadon Sancho stats at Man Utd Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6

Sancho still hasn’t featured for the club since and hit back at the manager’s claims on social media.

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't get into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!" Sancho added, All I want to do is to play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team."

More recent reports on Sancho at Man Utd have claimed that he has been having food brought to him from the canteen in a lunch box as he continues to train away from the first-team squad, with some at Old Trafford believing Ten Hag could have handled the situation better.

A move away in January appears to be on the cards, according to a new Jadon Sancho transfer update from TEAMtalk, with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli named as a possible option. However, the update more interestingly states that Sancho is “angry that players such as Antony have been chosen despite poor form”.

Antony at Man Utd

Antony, on £200,000-a-week at Old Trafford, has also had his off-field issues to deal with this season, missing parts of the campaign due to an ongoing investigation. However, the Brazilian returned to the squad earlier this month and has started the last two games against Sheffield United and FC Copenhagen.

The 23-year-old is yet to score or provide an assist in all competitions during the current campaign and is actually United’s 11th-best performer in the squad, with the likes of Andre Onana, Jonny Evans and Scott McTominay all recording a better match rating, as per WhoScored.

Therefore, Sancho may be feeling he could be a better option out on the right-hand side, if given the chance again at Old Trafford, but by the looks of things, he’ll be leaving Manchester in the New Year, either on loan or a permanent deal.