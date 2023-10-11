Manchester United are ready to accept an offer for one of their biggest earners, with two European giants seemingly keen, according to a new report.

Man Utd transfer latest…

The Red Devils were busy in the previous summer transfer window with incomings and outgoings and could once again be active in the upcoming winter window, despite an ongoing takeover saga continuing in Manchester. Some high-profile outgoings could be on the cards, with reports suggesting that Anthony Martial is currently unhappy with his role at the club and may look to leave over the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho is another player who has been a hot topic of conversation in recent months, with Erik ten Hag first leaving the winger out of the squad at the beginning of September against Arsenal due to performances in training. Sancho was quick to hit back, saying:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't get into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

Sancho has continued to be left out of the United squad in the Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup, with news now emerging on a possible exit. Football Insider provided the latest on Sancho’s Man Utd future on Wednesday morning, claiming that the Red Devils are now ready to accept an offer for the attacker’s services in the New Year.

It is added that a loan exit looks the most likely at this stage, with former side Borussia Dortmund and Juventus two sides linked with a possible swoop. There could be more interest from Saudi Arabia in 2024 as well after a number of clubs looked at a deal in the summer.

How much did Jadon Sancho cost Man Utd?

The Red Devils agreed on a £73m fee to sign Sancho from Dortmund back in 2021 and handed the player a long-term deal, with Sancho on a £250,000-a-week salary. His Man Utd appearances stand at 82, which works out at £1.24m per game at this moment in time, and as can be seen below, Sancho is among the biggest earners at Old Trafford.

Player Weekly salary Casemiro £350,000 Raphael Varane £340,000 Marcus Rashford £300,000 Anthony Martial £250,000 Mason Mount £250,000 Jadon Sancho £250,000 Bruno Fernandes £240,000

Therefore, with Sancho and Ten Hag’s relationship obviously tense and showing no signs of improving, it appears to make sense to allow the player to head out on loan for the second half of the season to play regular first-team football. Who knows, it could just be what everyone needs ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, where Ten Hag, who once called Sancho “brilliant”, could be open to reintegrating the forward back into the squad, should he impress in a potential loan spell elsewhere, making this one to keep an eye on.