Manchester United have endured a mixed opening period of the 2023/24 campaign and could now have the chance to offload one of their players in January, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been on a rollercoaster of a journey this campaign as Erik ten Hag continues to fight fire on the field while having to contend with issues that have continued to draw outward scrutinization towards the Dutchman following unsavoury behind-the-scenes developments.

Despite back-to-back wins over Brentford and Sheffield United propelling the Red Devils up to eighth place in the Premier League table, Jadon Sancho's Manchester United future continues to make the headlines at Old Trafford following his public spat with the former Ajax coach earlier this campaign. The England international claimed that he had "been a scapegoat for a long time" on social media in early September in response to Ten Hag refusing to select him for their 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, citing his performances in training.

As such, a stand-off has ensued and neither party has managed to resolve matters yet, leading to Sancho being frozen out of first-team activity at Old Trafford after repeatedly refusing to apologise to his manager for his role in the incident. Earlier this week, a confusing update emerged in Ten Hag's pre-match Champions League press conference before Manchester United's meeting with FC Copenhagen, in which he appeared to state that Sancho had been back in training and was available for selection at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, upon further examination, it was communicated to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that Ten Hag had actually been referring to defender Sergio Reguilon.

Manchester United's next five fixtures - Premier League Opponent Venue Date Manchester City (H) Old Trafford 29th October Fulham (A) Craven Cottage 4th November Luton Town (H) Old Trafford 11th November Everton (A) Goodison Park 26th November Newcastle United (A) St James' Park 2nd December

Sancho transfer news has been rife since his rift with Ten Hag and it now looks as if some definitive information may have emerged concerning his Manchester United future following an update from Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg. Taking to social media platform X, Plettenberg said a move to a European side is more likely than staying in England, with Juventus seemingly an option.

"News Jadon #Sancho: He is planning a restart in the winter and intends to leave Man Utd. #MUFC. A move to another European country is more likely than staying in England. A transfer to Barcelona or Dortmund is currently not realistic. #BVB. Juventus Turin is interested and is considering signing Sancho on loan - confirmed".

Since arriving at Old Trafford for £73 million in 2021, Sancho, who was previously dubbed "incredible" by Neymar last year, has struggled to live up to his big-money price tag, notching just 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances for the club in all competitions (Sancho stats - Transfermarkt).

Moving on either temporarily or permanently could give Sancho a platform to shine away from the limelight at Manchester United following a challenging last few months that has left his issues with Ten Hag unresolved, and it looks as if he has interest from Juventus.