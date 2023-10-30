Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could have a chance to offload one of their players in January after a surprise contender emerged for his signature, according to reports.

Jadon Sancho Man United's future

Jadon Sancho has been a major talking point at Old Trafford this term following his controversial public spat with Ten Hag after the Dutchman criticised his performance levels in training, culminating in the England international being left out of the Red Devils' in their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier in the season.

Replying to Ten Hag's criticism, Sancho took to social media platform X, stating: "Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't get into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair! All I want to do is to play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team."

In turn, a frenzy has followed from the media and other internet platforms as speculation continues to intensify over the former Borussia Dortmund winger's long-term future at Old Trafford, which has still not been resolved after Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag for his role in developments.

Sancho is also said to be angry at Brazilian winger Antony's continual involvement at first-team level despite his inconsistent performances for the Red Devils. Nevertheless, there could now be a way out for Sancho at Manchester United, with a surprise contender now emerging to potentially lay claim to his services, according to latest developments.

Jadon Sancho's time at Man Utd (Transfermarkt) Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6

Jadon Sancho wanted by Tottenham

According to a report from Spain, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is keen on Sancho and Spurs are believed to be seriously contemplating a swoop for the England international for a fee in the region of €35 million (£30 million).

In a move that would enable Sancho to stay in the Premier League, Lilywhites boss Postecoglou is believed to see his potential arrival as an important quest, with injuries to the likes of Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic limiting his pool of available players on the left-hand side of his attack.

Controversy off the field surrounding Sancho has detracted from the fact that the 23-year-old possesses game-changing ability when on his best form, which is reflected by the fact that he fares well in regard to his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues in the art of shot-creating actions, having carried out around 5.23 per 90 minutes in the last 365 days, putting him in the 93rd percentile for this metric. (Sancho stats - FBRef)

Labelled "brilliant" by Manchester United boss Ten Hag earlier in 2023, the London-born man clearly has something to offer at the elite level and a move away from the pressure associated with his time at Old Trafford could do him the world of good, making this one to watch.