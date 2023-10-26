Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign an "expensive player" who would now "love to join", according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news – defender

The Red Devils were busy in the summer and made a number of new signings, splashing the cash on three big-money moves for Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund.

Man Utd's summer signings Player Previous club Fee Rasmus Hojlund Atalanta £72 million Jonny Evans Leicester City Free transfer Andre Onana Inter Milan £47.2 million Mason Mount Chelsea £60 million Sergio Reguilon Tottenham Hotspur Loan Sofyan Amrabat Fiorentina Loan Altay Bayindir Fenerbache £4.3 million

However, the club didn’t invest heavily in a new marquee centre-back and Harry Maguire ended up remaining at Old Trafford, leaving the England international to rival the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans for a starting spot.

With the January window fast approaching, though, a new defender was reportedly Man Utd's top transfer priority in 2024. The likes of Jean-Clair Todibo and Goncalo Inacio have been linked, although recent Man Utd transfer reports claimed moves for the top targets were off the table due to limited Old Trafford resources.

In a new Jean-Clair Todibo transfer update, though, Romano, relayed by United in Focus, said that the centre-back would still “love” to make a move to Old Trafford and remains a player of interest to those at the club.

“Todibo is a player in the list of Manchester United already since June, July, they had very positive conversations on player side.

“From what I’m hearing still now, the ideas not changed, Todibo would love to join Manchester United. He’s really attracted by the opportunity to play in the Premier League. He’s an expensive player. He remains a player appreciated by United’s scouring department… not the only one.”

Jean-Clair Todibo profiled

Todibo is an out-and-out centre-back who appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high valuation of €30m. The France international began on the books with Toulouse but made the switch to Barcelona in 2019. (Jean-Clair Todibo profile – Transfermarkt)

However, the defender struggled to make an impact at the Nou Camp and was sent out on loan to Schalke, Benfica and Nice before making a move permanent in 2021.

Since then, the player has made more than 100 appearances for his current employers, featuring heavily in the last two seasons and also making his international debut back in September. (Jean-Clair Todibo stats – Transfermarkt)

German legend Lothar Matthaus has also hailed Todibo in the past, previously saying:

"Todibo is the best centre back I’ve seen in a long time.”

United haven’t had much luck at the back this season with injuries to the likes of Varane and Martinez, so looking at a move for Todibo appears to make sense, and with the player seemingly keen, it could be one to watch heading into the New Year.