Highlights Manchester United's defensive problems this term may lead them to pursue further reinforcements during the transfer window.

Nice are thought to be willing to sell centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been highly rated and lauded as "very talented" by Aaron Ramsey.

The potential signing of Todibo could be a boost for Manchester United, especially considering the club's current struggles and Nice's willingness to cash in.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of a "very talented" international player, according to a fresh transfer update.

Man Utd transfer news

It's fair to say that the Red Devils have been going through a torrid time of things at the moment, having gone into the season with relatively high expectations.

Incredibly, United have already lost five games at Old Trafford in all competitions this term, including back-to-back 3-0 defeats against Manchester City and Newcastle United in the Premier League and EFL Cup respectively.

So far this season, Erik ten Hag's summer signings have been disappointing, with Andre Onana and Mason Mount failing to have a positive impact, in particular. For that reason, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the club look for further reinforcements during the January transfer window.

United have big defensive problems at the moment, with Lisandro Martinez a long-term injury casualty, Raphael Varane in and out with fitness issues, and doubts over the worth of Harry Maguire and teammate Victor Lindelof, so centre-back could be an area that they look to improve in.

Man Utd's Todibo boost

According to an update from 90min, Nice are willing to part ways with Manchester United transfer target Jean-Clair Todibo next year, with the Red Devils looking at him as an option back in the summer.

"Nice have informed centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo that they are prepared to sell him in 2024, 90min understands, but will try and retain the Frenchman until the end of the season if their good form continues."

Todibo could be precisely what United are after in January, and the fact that Nice seem happy to cash in on him acts as a massive bonus for Ten Hag.

The Glazers' 10 most expensive Man Utd signings Cost Paul Pogba £94.5m Antony £85.5m Harry Maguire £78.3m Jadon Sancho £76.5m Romelu Lukaku £76.2m Angel Di Maria £67.5m Rasmus Hojlund £65.4m Casemiro £63.6m Mason Mount £60m Bruno Fernandes £56.7m

The 23-year-old is a highly-rated defender who has been lauded by Germany legend Lothar Matthaus in the past - he once called him "the best centre-back I've seen in a long time" - while former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has described him as "very, very talented", having played with him at Nice.

Todibo's statistics show how important a player he has become for his current side, making 112 appearances and also winning one cap for France, while he has averaged 3 clearances and 2.1 tackles per game in Ligue 1 so far this season, further outlining the quality of the Manchester United transfer target.

At just 23, the Nice man would be coming in as a long-term option for United, and potentially someone who could be Martinez's ideal centre-back partner for a number of years, slowly casting the likes of Varane, Maguire and Lindelof aside.