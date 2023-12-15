To say that Manchester United are in desperate need of good news would be an understatement. The Red Devils are out of the Champions League and Europe altogether for that matter and sit miserably outside of the Premier League's top four with a trip to Anfield up next. The pressure is only growing on Erik ten Hag to turn things around, with rumours beginning to mount over his future amid reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already held talks with Graham Potter.

As Ratcliffe's arrival edges ever closer, however, the focus will turn to appointments higher up at the club, which looks set to include the arrival of one particular key man at Old Trafford.

Man Utd takeover news

Taking over the sporting decisions at the club when purchasing a 25% stake, Ratcliffe must get things right upon the potential completion of the deal. The way that things are done at Manchester United these days often comes under fire, with their recruitment often resulting in signings to forget and more and more setbacks on the pitch. Ratcliffe could put an end to those times of frustration with his new board, which looks set to include an imminent arrival.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the arrival of new Manchester United CEO Jean-Claude Blanc is imminent, but he won't be the only addition, with "new people into the board to take care of transfer market".

"The reality is that what I’m hearing Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still focusing on the board. He wants to take care of the board in the best way. Qatari were going to buy 100 per cent of Manchester United and change everything. Sir Jim Ratcliffe knows now people will judge him on sporting control, he’s just buying 25 per cent of the club, he’s not changing everything.

“Sporting control is important, board is important, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is taking care of this in the best way possible, the new CEO, Blanc, imminent, the new people into the board to take care of transfer market. the first step for Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the board, it is crucial, it is the best way to put Manchester United first immediately.”

"Brilliant" Blanc can help turn things around at Man Utd

At long last, change finally seems afoot at Manchester United with the potential arrival of Ratcliffe resulting in a number of appointments. Among those is seemingly Blanc, who has managed events such as the Winter Olympics, Tour de France and the French Open. When it comes to his work as a CEO, meanwhile, he's taken the role at the French Tennis Association and helped to rebuild Juventus when they were relegated to Serie B in 2006. So, when it comes to experience, there may not be many better options to help turn things around at United than Blanc.

He's certainly got his fans at INEOS as well, with one team member telling L'Equipe, via 90Min: "He is brilliant. He is a super pro who is excellent at building relationships. His arrival is fantastic for us."

With that said and Blanc's appointment reportedly imminent at United, things could finally start to look up at Old Trafford.