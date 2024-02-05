Manchester United have made initial contact with a "crazy" new manager to potentially replace Erik ten Hag, according to reports over the weekend.

INEOS making changes at Man Utd

The Red Devils have enjoyed a really good week in the Premier League, sealing back-to-back victories away to Wolves and at home to West Ham. They have also progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup, and for the first time in a while, there is a feeling of positivity, helped by Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring 25% of the club.

That's not to say that big improvements aren't required moving forward, however, and while Ten Hag is enjoying a better spell at the moment, there is still no doubt that he is under pressure to keep his job, considering his side sit sixth in the table currently and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is clearly keen to make changes.

The Dutchman has had an up-and-down time of things since arriving as manager in 2022, and INEOS have already starting identifying new faces to bring into the club, from likely new sporting director Dan Ashworth to a former recruitment chief in Sam Williams, who is now at high-flying Ipswich.

According to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Manchester United have contacted Antonio Conte over taking charge at Old Trafford, should Ten Hag be relieved of his duties in the near future.

"Erik ten Hag’s position at Manchester United under the new ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe may not be entirely safe, with recent exploratory talks understood to have been held with two big-name managers.

"Sources with a close understanding of the situation inside Man Utd have informed CaughtOffside that the club had some initial contact with both Julen Lopetegui and Antonio Conte to assess them as potential candidates in case they decide to replace Ten Hag at the end of the season."

In fairness to Ten Hag, he has had to deal with lots of injury problems this season, which hasn't helped at all, and it is no surprise that results have picked up since key men have returned recently. The jury is still out with him, however, in terms of whether he is definitely the right man to lead United into the future, at a time when big changes appear to be being made with Ratcliffe's influence growing.

Whether Conte would be the right option is up for debate, with his passionate style something that can be divisive - he himself admits he is "crazy". But there is no doubt that he is a serial winner, clinching Serie A glory four times in the past, not to mention winning the Premier League title as Chelsea manager.

The Italian's style of play can be pragmatic, however, which may not appeal to United fans, so if Ten Hag does lose his job at some point soon, the Red Devils would perhaps be better looking to bring in a younger alternative who adapts more modern tactics, such as Julian Nagelsmann or Roberto De Zerbi.