Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made signing a "monster" player for Manchester United a top priority this summer, according to a new update.

Ratcliffe making his mark at Man Utd

The new Red Devils investor hasn’t wasted any time in looking to make an impact at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe, who now has control over sporting decisions, has already brought in Omar Berrada as the club’s new CEO from rivals Manchester City, wants to land Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United as sporting director and has even revealed plans to build a new Old Trafford stadium.

There has also been plenty of speculation over Erik ten Hag‘s future as manager, with one report even claiming that Ratcliffe has already decided to part ways with the Dutchman and has identified Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi as a replacement.

In regards to transfers, a plethora of players all across Europe have been linked with a move to Manchester, with defence appearing to be a position the club want to bolster. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is a target for Ashworth in particular, whereas the Red Devils are also thought to be willing to "go all out" for Lille’s Leny Yoro.

Meanwhile, Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Ashworth eyeing a £120m double swoop for the defender and Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. There has now been a new update on the former of the two Serie A stars, with United seemingly ready to make their move.

Man Utd willing to trigger Bremer release clause

According to reports from The i, relayed by The Metro, Man Utd have made signing Bremer a top priority this summer and are willing to trigger the £43m release clause in his contract.

Ratcliffe and co ideally want two new centre-backs with Bremer at the top of the list, however, United are set to face stern competition for the defender, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Tottenham also eyeing up a potential move.

The 26-year-old appears to be at the top of his game with his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing to a career-high €60m over the last 12 months, so a £43m fee could prove to be a bargain.

The Brazil international has plenty of experience in Italy with Juventus and former side Torino, becoming a regular in Turin in recent seasons with 71 appearances to his name for his current employers.

Bremer's best Juventus performances in 2023/24 WhoScored rating Lecce 0-3 Juventus 8.19/10 Fiorentina 0-1 Juventus 7.79/10 Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo 7.60/10 Juventus 2-1 Cagliari 7.43/10 Inter Milan 1-0 Juventus 7.43/10

Hailed as a “monster” at the back by data analyst Ben Mattinson, Bremer has also been praised by former Brazil boss Tite, who said after calling him up to the 2022 World Cup squad:

“Bremer had this opportunity to be called up thanks to his career and performances of a high level at Torino and Juventus. Perhaps we got it wrong and didn’t observe him closely enough, because he deserved more of our attention a lot earlier.

“When he arrived here, in the games and the training sessions we did together, he gave such a sense of certainty. He really is a player of great quality.”