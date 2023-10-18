Manchester United are thought to be eyeing up a possible 2024 move for a teenage midfielder, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Man Utd transfer news…

The Red Devils haven’t had the best of starts to the new season under Erik ten Hag despite bringing in eight new players over the summer. Four defeats from eight in the Premier League alongside back-to-back losses in the Champions League have seen pressure building on the manager. However, in recent updates on Ten Hag’s future at Man Utd, the Red Devils aren’t yet considering parting ways with the Dutchman following a successful first year at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Man Utd takeover saga looks set to come to an end soon, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to invest in the club after Sheikh Jassim withdrew his offer over the weekend. Ratcliffe and INEOS are on course to pay £1.3bn for a 25% stake in the club and are expected to run the football operations as part of the deal.

Therefore, they look set to be in control of signings in the New Year, with one possible addition being Benfica’s Joao Neves. The midfielder, who has a £100m+ release clause, has recently been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and a Man Utd transfer update has been shared by Sky Sports’ Plettenberg, who said:

“João Neves is a potential transfer target for Man Utd! Not in winter, but for summer – confirmed. The 19 y/o midfielder is on the list of MUFC for a long time. More top clubs are monitoring the top talent from SL Benfica!”

Joao Neves profiled

Neves could well be a possible signing next summer then, by which time he will be approaching his 20th birthday. He can play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder and has enjoyed a brilliant rise over the past 12 months, with Neves’ transfer value going from €400,000 to €20m, as per Transfermarkt.

Already a Portugal international, Neves has been labelled as a “warrior” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig and has progressed through Benfica’s youth system, making 31 senior appearances in all competitions. (Joao Neves stats - Transfermarkt)

Former trainer Luis Castro has also praised Neves recently, describing him as a “complete” player who could shine in the Premier League, should a move materialise.

“(He can) play in any championship in the world. (He’s) a complete and very intelligent player. The Premier League is the best league in the world, and not only would he be able to adapt, but he would also play and shine.

“Knowing João, I think he is not worried about the next step but about the next game. He had good training at Benfica, but at family level he also had a lot of support. He is very focused. I believe that if and when he takes the leap he will be prepared. He started training with the A team around the time of the World Cup because they needed him, and I told my technical team that we probably wouldn’t see him again. I knew his quality and his way of working.”

Therefore, it looks as if a move will be one to keep an eye on over the next six months or so, where United may be hoping to be in a good position to get a deal over the line.