Manchester United may have splashed the cash in the summer, however, it looks as if the club are eyeing up a possible record transfer for a new player in 2024.

The Red Devils brought in eight new players over the summer, including the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, however, it hasn’t had the desired impact Erik ten Hag may have been hoping for, sitting in 10th position with the club losing four of their opening eight Premier League games. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, United have also lost back-to-back fixtures against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

However, with the January window fast approaching, those at Old Trafford will be able to bolster their squad once again with new signings, and by the looks of things, a new talented midfielder appears to be on their wishlist.

Sport Witness relayed a Joao Neves transfer update in the last 48 hours, where Man Utd were named. Benfica don’t want to talk about selling their player as of now and are protected by a €120m (£103.6m) release clause in Neves’ contract, a clause which looks like it will need to be triggered in any possible transfer.

The report claims that the competition is huge for the midfielder’s services and that the Red Devils, and by extension current owners the Glazers, have ‘made a move’ to show their interest in a possible deal.

Who is Joao Neves?

The player is just 19 years of age and has enjoyed a phenomenal rise in 2023, with Neves’ market value increasing from €500,000 to a career-high €20m. (Joao Neves transfer value)

Neves is primarily a holding midfielder but can play in a central or attacking midfield role and has broken through into Benfica’s senior side over the past year. In total, the Portugal U21 international has now made 31 first-team appearances for Benfica, contributing to three goals in the process. (Transfermarkt Joao Neves stats)

He has also been labelled as a “warrior” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and with plenty of clubs circling alongside his huge release clause, Neves appears to be a potential star in the making.

However, should United want to secure Neves’ services, possibly over the next 12 months, they may need to fork out a club. record transfer fee, surpassing the £90m deal for Paul Pogba back in 2016. (Man Utd record signings – Transfermarkt)

It looks like a transfer for Neves could be one to keep an eye on, but as is Man Utd’s current FFP situation, something which may affect any big money deals in the near future.