After confirming the arrivals of Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu from Arsenal and Lecce respectively, Manchester United have now reportedly joined the race to land Ruben Amorim's next signing.

Man Utd transfer news

After struggling in his first 13 games in charge, Amorim will be desperate for Dorgu to particulalry hit the ground running in a Manchester United shirt and provide a solution to their wingback problems at long last. Heaven, meanwhile, has arrived at the Red Devils as one for the future and a player who they will hope to see provide Arsenal with one of their most frustrating regrets.

Speaking to the Manchester United website for the first time after putting pen to paper, Dorgu said: “I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player; this is a very special day for my whole family.

“I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim; his vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting. There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions.”

Both Dorgu and Heaven may yet be the first of many arrivals under Amorim at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils already setting their sights on the summer transfer window. According to reports in Spain, INEOS have now joined the race to sign Paulo Dybala as Amorim's next Manchester United arrival.

The AS Roma star has just over a year remaining on his current deal, but United could yet make an early summer swoop and sign an attacking midfielder who is arguably ready-made for Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system. A World Cup winner with Argentina, Dybala would certainly steal plenty of headlines.

"Gem" Dybala would perfectly suit Amorim's system

As talented a manager as Amorim is, it's been clear throughout his Manchester United reign that his new side simply does not currently suit what has been a complex system. Far too often, the former Sporting boss has been forced to use square pegs in round holes at both wingback and in the two attacking midfield roles, but both the current window and the summer should help solve those problems.

Already, the young manager has been handed Dorgu to at least ease his wingback concerns. Now, when the summer arrives, Dybala could follow suit and provide him with an ideal attacking midfield option.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Paulo Dybala Bruno Fernandes Starts 14 23 Goals 5 5 Assists 2 6 Key Passes 33 49

Described as a "gem" by former Roma striker Roberto Pruzzo, Dybala could yet tick the Premier League and Manchester United off his list of impressive clubs after Juventus and Roma.

Whilst there may be concerns about his age at 31 years old, Manchester United undoubtedly need players capable of stealing the spotlight sooner rather than later under Amorim.