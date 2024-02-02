Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United future has come in for questioning at points this season, and one rather infamous manager is already keen to replace him at Old Trafford.

Man Utd's form under Ten Hag

The Red Devils recorded their first Premier League win of 2024 on Thursday evening with a dramatic 4-3 win at Wolves. Kobbie Mainoo was the hero at Molineux in stoppage time, scoring a dramatic winner after United initially surrendered a two-goal lead.

However, things haven’t exactly gone to plan in all competitions throughout the campaign, losing early in the EFL Cup to Newcastle United and being knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage.

In the Premier League, the Red Devils are currently eight points adrift of a top four place with just 16 games remaining. There have been rumours that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was looking into replacing Ten Hag at Old Trafford with former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, with talks even held over a potential move, however, another former Blues manager is keen on the United job.

Jose Mourinho wants United return

According to The Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho is eyeing up a sensational return to Old Trafford to replace Ten Hag. It is believed that the former United boss, who recently left Roma, is keen to work with the new regime at United, meaning Ratcliffe and INEOS.

"His ambition is to return to United," a friend explained. "He feels like he has unfinished business there after how it ended last time and he had made it his mission to go back."

Mourinho was in charge of the Red Devils between 2016-2018 and won the Europa League during his time at Old Trafford. Since then, the Portuguese manager has been in charge of both Tottenham and Roma, leaving the latter earlier this month.

Jose Mourinho's Man Utd record Erik ten Hag's Man Utd record Games - 144 Games - 94 Wins - 84 Wins - 57 Draws - 31 Draws - 11 Losses - 29 Losses - 26 Trophies - 2 Trophies - 1

The 61-year-old has also come in for praise throughout his career, with Owen Hargreaves saying after Roma won the Europa Conference League in 2022: “Mourinho is almost at his best when he is the underdog like you saw initially when he was at Porto. They are not going to blow people away, that is not his style of football but he gets the job done. Football is about winning and Mourinho wins.”

Joe Cole also said: “Roma have got an outstanding manager in Jose. I had a good half an hour with him and he was in great form before this game.”

Mourinho feels he has unfinished business with United by the looks of things, and although a return appears to be unlikely, it could be one to keep an eye on if Ten Hag fails to win the FA Cup or finish in the top four of the Premier League in what would be a season to forget after his first year in charge.