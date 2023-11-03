Manchester United have had a week to forget so far, with an update claiming the Red Devils squad aren’t happy with one thing at Old Trafford.

Man Utd kit problems

Erik ten Hag has had to watch back-to-back 3-0 home defeats in the space of four days against Manchester City in the Premier League and Newcastle United in the EFL Cup. As a result, he has come under plenty of pressure regarding his future in charge, although the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe seemingly view his position as safe for now.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that some of the Man Utd squad aren’t happy with the kit this season. Goalkeeper Andre Onana is thought to be wearing a replica top and some outfield players using different socks after complaining they are too tight. Talking to Football Insider regarding the Man Utd kit issue, finance expert Kieran Maguire, who contributes for Sky Sports, said it looks like the players are making excuses which is making the club “look a bit of a laughing stock”.

“I think Adidas will be absolutely furious about this. It looks like excuse-making from the players. We’re at a time when I think Manchester United fans are looking for somebody to stand up and represent what they feel about their love of the club.

“But it’s making Manchester United look a bit of a laughing stock if you’re blaming it on socks being too tight. I don’t see what that’s got to do with the complete lack of effort and players throwing in the towel during the match.

“So you can understand that Adidas will be pretty furious given that they do have this £900million deal with Man United. I don’t think it will have a negative impact on sales but the optics look really poor, where there are clearly issues at the club in terms of its culture.”

Man Utd kit sales

Maguire believes that Adidas won’t be happy with the complaints from Old Trafford, and you can see why, especially with the huge deal they have with the Red Devils. It isn’t the first time we have seen something like this during the campaign, with Aston Villa’s squad also not happy with Castore with their shirts.

However, Man Utd sold around 1.75m shirts last season, more than Man City and just behind Liverpool at the top, so if supporters hear about the first-team squad being unhappy with the kit, then perhaps it could have a knock-on effect when it comes to sales.

Hopefully, that isn’t the case and United can find a solution to their kit issues and get back to winning ways on the pitch, but at this moment in time, there seems to be problems everywhere you look at Old Trafford.