Manchester United have entered the running to secure the services of up-and-coming teenager Leny Yoro, but a fresh report has revealed that they are set to face a lot of stiff competition ahead of January.

Who is Leny Yoro?

Erik ten Hag’s side have made an extremely mixed start to the new Premier League campaign, having won five and lost four of their opening nine fixtures, finding themselves eighth in the table.

Victories Defeats Wolves (1-0) Tottenham Hotspur (2-0) Nottingham Forest (3-2) Arsenal (3-1) Burnley (1-0) Brighton and Hove Albion (3-1) Brentford (2-1) Crystal Palace (1-0) Sheffield United (2-1)

The Red Devils could therefore be looking to bolster and more importantly improve a lot of areas across the pitch during the upcoming transfer window in January, but it would appear that chiefs have set their sights on a player who would be more of a signing for the long-term future of the club considering his age.

Lille centre-back Yoro, who is just 17 years old, has worked his way up through his outfit’s various youth ranks to get promoted to their first-team last summer, where he’s so far already made 27 senior appearances under Paulo Fonseca (Transfermarkt - Yoro statistics).

The France youth international still has just under two years remaining on his deal (Lille contracts), but having impressed during his performances since making the step-up to the highest level in Ligue 1, he’s grabbed the attention of the hierarchy, not only at Old Trafford but also other clubs in the top-flight in England.

Latest transfer news on Leny Yoro

Taking to X, Graeme Bailey confirmed that Man United are keeping tabs on Lenny Yoro.

“Chelsea have joined the chase for Lille sensation Leny Yoro. Liverpool and Manchester United both well aware of the 17-year-old defender - who is also being checked on by Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.”

Expanding in his column for 90min, however, the reporter added that club chiefs are “yet to advance their interest”, alongside Jurgen Klopp’s outfit on Merseyside.

Whilst Man United aren’t developing their admiration at this stage, Yoro is most definitely a player who is “world-class material”, according to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, so Ten Hag should consider making an approach to discover the conditions of a deal in January.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Saint-Maurice’s native is currently averaging 3.1 clearances and two aerial wins per league game for Lille, alongside recording an impressive 90.6% pass success rate (WhoScored - Yoro statistics), highlighting what a fantastic physical and composed presence he can be at the heart of a backline.

Additionally, Yoro, who also has the versatility to operate slightly higher up in defensive midfield, is even capable of contributing to efforts in the final third having scored two goals and provided one assist in his 27 senior appearances, so this really is a no-brainer of a move to pursue at the beginning of 2024.