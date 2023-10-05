Manchester United are on the verge of reaching yet another crisis point, adding to the woes of their recent history. Erik ten Hag has earned the right of patience after an impressive debut season, but will know that those at Old Trafford will only accept a number of disappointing results.

Their defeat at home against Galatasaray in the Champions League followed their recent Premier League loss at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace, compiling their misery. Further reinforcements could well be needed in 2024, and, with that said, reports suggest that the Red Devils have made their first move to sign a £70m player.

What's the latest Man Utd transfer news?

During the summer transfer window, it seemed as though Manchester United ticked every necessary box when it came to incomings. In came midfielder Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund to finally give Ten Hag an out-and-out number nine. And in came Andre Onana, to seemingly solve United's goalkeeper problem, before the arrival of Sofyan Amrabat added the cherry on top.

Yet, seven games into the Premier League season, and United look anything but improved. In fact, yu could argue they look worse than last season, already losing four games. With more arrivals clearly needed, the Red Devils will have an eye on January.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, via reports in Spain, United have seemingly made their first move by contacting RB Leipzig to request details over a possible move for forward Lois Openda, who joined the German club last summer, and is reportedly now valued at €90m (£78m). United's interest reportedly comes as a result of Anthony Martial's pending exit, with the Frenchman's contract coming to an end next summer, leaving the Red Devils short on attacking depth. Openda, 23 years of age, could certainly fill the gap set to be left behind by the Frenchman, whilst also competing for Hojlund's starting place.

How has Lois Openda performed this season?

Openda has got off to a flying start at Leipzig, after earning a move by scoring 21 goals for RC Lens in Ligue 1 last season. So far, in his debut campaign, the forward has found the back of the net five times in 10 games in all competitions, representing just how quickly he has settled at his new club.

Statistically speaking, Openda has even outperformed Manchester United's current forward options in a number of areas, too. According to FBref, the Belgian has shown signs that he could be an upgrade on Ten Hag's current attack, when compared in league action.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Lois Openda 4 2 9 Marcus Rashford 1 1 32 Rasmus Hojlund 0 0 4 Anthony Martial 0 0 3

Given the stats, it's no surprise that Openda's reported price tag is in the £78m region. At just 23 years of age, too, the Leipzig man may only get better and better, potentially increasing that figure more and more along the way. This means that, if United want to make their move, then the sooner they do it, potentially, the better. The forward has also earned plenty of praise already during his career, including from Taviolieri, who recently labelled the attacker as "exceptional".