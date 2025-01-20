Manchester United have now made contact over a potential new forward for Ruben Amorim's side as they look to rebuild their attack amid significant speculation surrounding potential departures in the coming months.

Manchester United lose again as INEOS chase Dorgu

Yet another defeat for Manchester United under Ruben Amorim has left them languishing in 13th place in the Premier League, having lost three of their last five outings.

Saved by a late Amad Diallo hat-trick at home to bottom of the league Southampton in midweek, there was no such fortune against Brighton at Old Trafford three days later, with Amorim's side sinking to a 3-1 defeat in which they managed just a single shot on target, coming from the penalty spot midway through the first half.

It means that Amorim has now seen his side lose six of his 11 games at the helm in the Premier League, with only three wins to his name since his arrival after the November international break, and after the match he claimed that this side may well be the worst in the club's history.

"We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you [media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that."

Manchester United in the PL under Ruben Amorim Played 11 Won 3 Lost 6 Points per game 1 Goals scored per game 1.36 Goals conceded per game 1.81

Changes will have to be made both on the training ground and in the transfer market, with a deal for Patrick Dorgu thought to be in the pipeline and now another attacking target on the agenda too.

Man Utd make approach for exciting English talent

That comes as Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Manchester United have "expressed concrete interest" in Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who has regularly been hittting the headlines in the Bundesliga this campaign.

Still just 20-years-old, the forward was once on the books of the Manchester City academy before opting to follow the path trod by Jadon Sancho and swap the Etihad for Signal Iduna Park, where he has thrived.

Mostly playing off the left hand side, Gittens has grabbed four goals in six Champions League outings, while he has also managed seven goals and four assists in the Bundesliga so far this season, the joint most efforts with Serhou Guirassy for the Black and Yellow.

He has been the subject of significant praise from Football Analyst Ben Mattinson, who dubbed him a star with "electric pace" who has a "lovely ability to use either foot to cross or shoot".

That form has caught the eye, and the report claims that Bayern, Manchester United and Chelsea are all "considering a move", though it is likely one that would take place in the summer rather than in the final two weeks of the winter window.

Though he still has three and a half years left to run on his £48,000 a week deal with Dortmund, a move could occur and is even said to be "highly likely" should Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, though whether he would be willing to move to another club who likely won't have Champions League football remains unclear.

With the futures of current left-wing options Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho far from secure at Old Trafford, would Bynoe-Gittens be a smart move by the Red Devils?