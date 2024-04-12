A manager who Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already spoken with is reportedly now being lined up to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Man Utd manager rumours

The Red Devils haven’t had a successful season so far, sitting sixth in the Premier League, being knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage and failing to defend the EFL Cup.

However, United and Ten Hag are still competing in the FA Cup and are preparing to take on Coventry City in the semi-final at Wembley.

There is still something to play to salvage the season, but there has been plenty of speculation over who could possibly take over from Ten Hag ahead of Ratcliffe’s first full season as co-owner.

Recent claims have suggested Ten Hag’s future is a 50/50 call at this moment in time, with initial talks already held with Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi. England boss Gareth Southgate has also been linked as a candidate alongside Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou who is another mooted option. Surprisingly, Brentford’s Thomas Frank has been named as another top target.

However, it is a boss who Ratcliffe has been linked with previously who has been making waves in the media once again.

Graham Potter in line for Man Utd job with Ten Hag resigned to sack

According to The Sun’s Neil Custis, a number of Man Utd players believe that Ten Hag has resigned himself to the sack at the end of the season. It is believed that the Dutchman has changed in recent weeks, with Ratcliffe failing to give him the vote of confidence in public.

Another manager to be linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last six months has been Graham Potter. The former Chelsea boss has already spoken with Ratcliffe and recently turned down the job at Ajax, with Custis now again saying Potter is in line to take over.

The 48-year-old has now been out of work for over a year after parting ways at Stamford Bridge. He did come in for praise at the start of his Chelsea tenure from Darren Bent, who said: "What Graham Potter is doing there with the Chelsea players and the English contingent is fantastic and it bodes well for England.

“All he can do is get the players playing well, playing to his system and I still think there’s more to come. If you watch the game against Villa you have to say that they didn’t look at their best. It was two goalkeeping mistakes but they still got a result."

It was Potter’s work at Brighton that caught the eye of Chelsea, playing an attractive style of football, and you’d expect the 3-4-2-1 manager has been hard at work over the last 12 months ahead of a return to the dugout.

It looks as if a move to Old Trafford for Potter is one to keep an eye on once more, with Ratcliffe a huge fan.