Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi - and a fresh report has delivered an update on the club’s pursuit ahead of 2024.

Are Man Utd interested in Marc Guehi?

At Selhurst Park, Guehi first put pen to paper for Roy Hodgson’s side back in 2021 after signing from Premier League rivals Chelsea, and made a total of 91 appearances to date in south London (Transfermarkt - Guehi statistics).

The England international still has another three years remaining on his deal with the Eagles (Crystal Palace contracts), but that didn't stop United chiefs from considering a move for him before the end of the previous transfer window.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside back in August, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Red Devils had placed the 23-year-old onto their summer shortlist of defensive targets, alongside Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard, Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo.

Erik ten Hag is likely to be back in the market to search for reinforcements next year, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding the future of Harry Maguire and amid Lisandro Martinez’s long-term injury, and it appears that the boss could be set to take a second bite of the cherry for his former candidate.

According to The South London Press, which has shared a transfer update on Marc Guehi, Man United remain interested in signing the star at Crystal Palace, but next summer rather than in January.

“Manchester United are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ahead of a potential summer move.

"The South London Press understands the Red Devils are keen on the 23-year-old and could look to make a summer play to bring the centre-back to Old Trafford.

"Any potential exit for Guehi would surpass the club-record £50million fee the Eagles received from United for academy graduate Aaron Wan-Bissaka in 2019.”

How impressive is Marc Guehi?

Standing at 6 feet tall, Guehi isn’t the tallest of centre-backs, but that hasn’t prevented him from being a rock at the heart of his backline so far this season, where he’s averaging 4.9 clearances per top-flight game, not to mention his calmness and composure on the ball with a 91.3% pass success rate (WhoScored - Guehi statistics).

Hodgson’s £50k-per-week earner (Crystal Palace salaries) also has the ability to get involved with the action in the final third, having posted 22 contributions (14 goals and eight assists) since the start of his career, with this form, especially in his natural role, having seen him dubbed a “beast” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

In addition, Abidjan’s native has previously beaten the Old Trafford outfit, with Guehi part of the team that defeated Ten Hag's side in September, so if he’s capable of securing a victory over the club when on the away side, imagine how much he could flourish further under the guidance of the Dutchman.

Finally, Guehi shares the same agent, Unique Sports Group, as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give the board a small advantage should they want to get a deal over the line in 2024.