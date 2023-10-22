Manchester United have been linked with a move for a "magnificent" 23-year-old, and they know how much they need to pay to sign him.

Man Utd form and transfers

The Red Devils have experienced a challenging start to the season, with far too many uninspiring results recorded in both the Premier League and the Champions League. The dramatic 2-1 win at home to Brentford did at least provide supporters with some excitement before picking up three points again at Sheffield United, but it is also clear that big improvements are still needed.

United had a productive time of things during the summer transfer window, replacing David De Gea with Andre Onana in goal, for example, and while it hasn't worked out yet, the hope is that he grows into the role over time. Meanwhile, the likes of Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund have also arrived at Old Trafford, with the latter looking particularly impressive.

This is still a squad that looks comfortably short of challenging for the Premier League title, however, and Erik ten Tag will be desperate to make new signings in January, or next summer at the very latest.

According to a new update from Football Insider, Marc Guehi to Manchester United is a genuine link, with the Red Devils learning that a £60m bid for the Crystal Palace would be accepted.

They know that they will need to pay "at least" that amount of money to stand a chance of getting their man, with Ten Hag keen on signing him because of injury problems surrounding the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. There is also Harry Maguire's future that could play a part, should the 30-year-old depart.

There is a clear downside, though, with the Englishman not willing to depart midway through the season because it could hamper his chances of featuring prominently at Euro 2024 next summer.

Guehi could be a fantastic signing for United either next summer or in January if his stance on that changes, having become such an influential and consistent performer for Palace in recent years, forging a strong centre-back partnership with Joachim Andersen.

The young defender has started seven Premier League games so far this season, and only missed one match in the competition in the whole of the 2023/24 campaign, and he is someone who is growing as a player all the time (Guehi's stats).

Centre-back is such area to focus on for United, with Varane and Martinez absent and Maguire and Victor Lindelof not the answer moving forward, and Guehi could be the long-term option to shine at the heart of the defence.

Marc Guehi strengths Marc Guehi weaknesses Strong in possession Aerial duels Reads the game well Possesses good leadership

Presenter Andy Sixsmith has lauded him as a "magnificent" player in the past, and on current form he arguably deserves to partner John Stones for England instead of Maguire, highlighting why he would be an upgrade on the current United man at Old Trafford.

It looks as though they could have to wait until next summer, but even if that is the case, £60m could end up looking like a steal as the years pass, with Guehi a leader for many years going back to his England Under-21 days.