After spending the second half of last season on loan from Bayern Munich at Manchester United, Marcel Sabitzer's future remains up in the air, amid transfer speculation.

He never really seemed to do enough to truly impress Erik ten Hag and warrant a definite permanent stay at Old Trafford, playing only 627 minutes in the Premier League - the equivalent of just under seven games.

Still, there are some who think he will be staying in England after his name and his number were made available to be printed on the new 2023/24 MUFC home kit via the official club website.

But with his future yet to officially be decided, the midfielder finds himself at a slight crossroads. And so, an alternative move this summer looks to potentially be on the cards.

What's the latest on Marcel Sabitzer?

With Barcelona trying to find a Sergio Busquets replacement this summer, the European giants have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Sabitzer, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

It remains to be seen whether Barca take up the offer, however. At this moment in time, a deal admittedly looks unlikely.

It must be said, though, that going from Bayern to United to Barcelona would be some trio of moves for Sabitzer, given that he never really impressed enough at the first two, certainly not enough to obviously attract interest from a team as big as Barcelona, that's for sure.

Football is a strange game, that's for sure. Perhaps it would be in La Liga where the Austrian rediscovers the form that earned him a move to the Bavarians from RB Leipzig in the first place.

What did Marcel Sabitzer say?

Taking to Instagram to respond to a post by Transfermark, which linked him with a move from Bayern to Barcelona this summer, Sabitzer simply responded with: "Hola, que tal?"

The comment translates to "Hello, how are you?" in what is a rather cryptic message from the midfielder, who has perhaps shut down any rumours linking him with a move to the La Liga champions.

There could, of course, still be an opportunity at Bayern for the 29-year-old, with a new manager to impress in the form of Thomas Tuchel.

Perhaps a fresh start under a new boss at the club could result in a return of Sabitzer's best form. The Bavarians as a whole will be looking to return to their best form, themselves, too, after almost missing out on the Bundesliga title last season, only rescuing their crown on the final day of the season.

They'll be looking to their dominant best with or without Sabitzer in the next campaign. Maybe he'll stay at Old Trafford after all this anyway...