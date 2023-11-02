Manchester United have been handed a fresh injury setback with one player seemingly ruled out of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham.

Man Utd injury news

The Red Devils have endured an extremely disappointing season so far under Erik ten Hag. Back-to-back Old Trafford defeats in the space of four days against Manchester City and Newcastle United means Man Utd have now lost eight of their first 15 matches in all competitions for the first time since the 1962/63 campaign. Speaking after the loss to Newcastle, Ten Hag was asked about his future, to which he said:

“I'm a fighter. I’m confident I can do it, but at this moment we are in a bad place. I take responsibility — but I see it as a challenge. I have to stick together with my players and fight together.”

Ten Hag rung the changes for the EFL Cup clash on Wednesday, with Casemiro coming back into the side and being named captain. However, he was forced off at the interval for Sofyan Amrabat, and Ten Hag has confirmed the Brazilian has an injury and is sure he'll miss the match with Fulham as a result.

"Just before half-time, he got an injury. That’s why we had to take him off. We have to wait 24 hours, but I think definitely for Saturday he's out.”

Man Utd injured players vs Newcastle Reason Amad Diallo Knee injury Lisandro Martinez Foot injury Tyrell Malacia Muscle injury Luke Shaw Muscle injury

Reacting to the injury to the experienced midfielder, Mark Goldbridge of The United Stand took to X, believing things will get worse until Ten Hag has a fully fit squad.

“Casemiro injured.... I know we're **** but these injuries are sinking us as well. Our whole back 5 and CDM from last season have hardly played this one. Things will get worse results wise until they're back.”

Man Utd midfielders

The Red Devils are set to take on Fulham in the early kick-off on Saturday, where defeat could see them fall into the bottom half of the table by the end of the weekend. Casemiro had been a regular for Ten Hag prior to the recent international break where he suffered an injury playing for Brazil. As a result, he missed the games against Sheffield United and Manchester City, making his return on Wednesday. (Casemiro stats - Transfermarkt)

He looks to be out of the trip to London on Saturday, so Ten Hag may have to call upon the likes of Amrabat, Hannibal, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay or Mason Mount. The Dutchman has tended to go with two midfielders in front of a back four, so it’ll be interesting to see who gets the nod with Casemiro likely to miss a third consecutive top-flight game following an injury setback.