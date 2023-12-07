Manchester United have been impressed with an exciting young gem and could look to bring him to Old Trafford despite competition for his services from elsewhere.

Man Utd's transfer reality...

Undoubtedly, the Red Devils are in need of some squad surgery in January after enduring a frustrating time of things with injuries and form over the course of the season.

Erik ten Hag has spoken bluntly regarding the limitations both his side and others in the Premier League have to take into consideration regarding their recruitment approach as a consequence Financial Fair Play regulations, as he stated last month:

"Every time you tell me 'bring this player in', you have to match the FFP regulations. You have to do it. It gives you limitations and within those rules you have to construct the best squad possible. When you set such rules, everyone has to match the rules because otherwise it's not fair anymore."

Of course, the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have been able to spend vast sums of money on improving their squad over the last couple of transfer windows, which is who the Dutchman could be alluding to in this interview in light of investigations into alleged financial rule breaches concerning the first two sides named.

Nevertheless, United shelled out over £170 million in the summer on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana among others, who arguably haven't delivered on their promise as of yet at Old Trafford, indicating that the Red Devils have a way to go in the transfer market themselves.

Securing young talent that could one day make the grade at Old Trafford is a potential solution to their erratic recent transfer history and the Red Devils are now believed to be eyeing a prodigious forward, according to a report.

Man Utd impressed by Max Moerstedt

According to 90min, Manchester United are eyeing Hoffenheim's young striker Max Moerstedt after previously scouting the 17-year-old at the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia with his native Germany, where he scored four times throughout the tournament, with those in Manchester impressed with what they've seen.

Max Moerstedt statistics in 2023/24 (Transfermarkt) Appearances 11 Goals 14 Assists 4

The outlet claim that the likes of Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Serie A sides Juventus and Atalanta are also on the case and are admirers of the forward, who is close to making his first-team breakthrough at the PreZero Arena. Moerstedt is described as a typical 'number nine' in the copy and carries a physical presence at 6 foot 4 inches tall.

Of course, Moerstedt would be highly unlikely to come in straight away as a first-team player and may develop in the Red Devils' academy system or be farmed out on loan to gain further experience, should a transfer materialise. Nevertheless, his long-term value could be an appealing prospect for United, who may hope to unearth a future star if Moerstedt does indeed complete a move to Old Trafford.