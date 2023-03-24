Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has come under a lot of criticism online after he failed to impress while on international duty with England.

What's the latest on Harry Maguire and England?

The Three Lions were able to pick up all three points on Thursday in a hard-fought 2-1 win over Italy in Naples to kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

After Declan Rice scored the opener, Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane made it two before half-time when he netted from the penalty spot to become his country's all-time top scorer with 54 goals.

However, the second half was a lot more complicated for Gareth Southgate and co, as the Italians lifted their game in front of their own fans.

And in the 56th minute, Maguire stepped out of the defence to try and win the ball back for England but only succeeded in fouling Nicolo Barella. Not only would the Man Utd man be later booked for the challenge, but the referee played advantage, and with the centre-back horribly out of position, the Italians managed to score via Mateo Retegui.

It was a bad moment for the Red Devils – who is supposedly the club's ninth-best paid player on around £190,000 a week – and Erik ten Hag won't have been pleased to see Luke Shaw later sent off on what turned out to be a disappointing day for the United duo.

Despite these mistakes, England still managed to hold on and pick up all three points with the 2-1 victory, but it's safe to say that fans on Twitter weren't going to forget Maguire's error anytime soon.

Indeed, a number of supporters quickly arrived on social media to make their feelings known. Here are some of the strongest reactions...