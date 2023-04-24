It seems as though referee Craig Pawson may have made a big mistake in the most recent Manchester United win as he neglected to hand Kaoru Mitoma a second yellow card.

What's the latest on Kaoru Mitoma and Man Utd?

The Red Devils were able to keep their hopes of doing the double this season alive as they progressed into the FA Cup final after winning a penalty shootout against Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

Indeed, having already won the Carabao Cup, Erik ten Hag's men came up against the Seagulls in what turned out to be a very even semi-final encounter.

In the end, after both teams drew blank in the regular 90 minutes as well as extra time, the game was decided when Solly March ballooned his penalty. He was the only one of Brighton's seven takers to miss, while all the United attempts found the back of the net.

Earlier on in the game, however, the Red Devils would have felt aggrieved that winger Mitoma was not sent off when he stretched for the ball and slid into goalkeeper David de Gea – as seen in this footage.

Did Mitoma deserve a yellow card?

The Brighton attacker had already been booked for an earlier foul on Casemiro which also involved him stretching for the ball after a slightly heavy touch.

Seeing as this challenge was nearly identical, then he surely deserved the same punishment: another yellow card.

Had the referee, Pawson, viewed it this way, that would have resulted in a sending-off for Mitoma. Inexplicably, though, the official opted against that even though he did blow for a foul.

What's more, as VAR can't get involved with yellow cards, the technology was not able to help guide the referee to make the correct decision on this occasion.

Of course, it didn't matter in the end as Man Utd still progressed and Mitoma didn't even end up taking a penalty.

However, the Brighton man was still on the pitch during the shoot-out and may well have been in line to take the next attempt had March not missed.

With that in mind, the decision could have been an even more highly contentious talking point this morning, had Mitoma successfully scored and helped knock the Red Devils out.

Still, that's all hypocritical now as United won and have set up a derby day encounter at Wembley Stadium against rivals Manchester City.